The Most Reliable Years For The Audi Q5, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

There are several car manufacturers out there that have earned a reputation over the years for producing very reliable vehicles. Typically, these companies are based in Asia, such as the Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda — or those from South Korea, like Kia and Hyundai. Once you get beyond these stalwarts of reliability, it can be a little tougher to discern which vehicles out there will be able to last you a good amount of time, particularly if you are purchasing them on the used car market. Take a company like Audi. This German brand may have a reputation for style and luxury, but how much do you really know about how its cars hold up?

Let's examine Audi's best-selling vehicle in the United States: The Q5. This compact crossover SUV first hit the market for the 2009 model year and has steadily increased its prominence among the company's lineup to be its flagship model, with 2023 being its best year in sales to date. However, just because a car becomes popular does not necessarily mean that it justifies your investment, and on the whole, SlashGear doesn't generally recommend the Audi Q5 on the used market. However, if this is the vehicle you want and you have considered everything you should know about the Q5, there are some decent model years. Here, we are going to look at six different Q5 models. Three of them have earned high marks from drivers for their reliability, and the other three are model years you should steer clear of at all costs.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]