2025 Ford Explorer ST Review: The Extra Performance Doesn't Change What Matters

I am more than familiar with the Ford Explorer. My family owned one in the late 1990s that we affectionately referred to as "The Exploder" and, since then, I've driven nearly every generation over the years. Ford's perpetually popular SUV is a staple of American roads, and indeed for the 2025 model year specifically, I was able to drive nearly the entire Explorer lineup over the course of a few days in Ford's native Michigan.

Advertisement

That might've been just long enough for me to see and drive a particular car and learn the most important details, but it wasn't quite enough to get a real feel for the given vibe of the SUV. You can't say you've "lived" with a car if you only get to drive it on a race track for 45 minutes.

When Ford dropped off a 2025 Ford Explorer ST for a week's loan, then, I was actually surprised by how much I really liked it after I got to see how the SUV behaved as a spicy commuter.