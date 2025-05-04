How Many Different Dodge Durango Hellcats Are Offered In 2025 & What Do They Cost?
The 2025 Dodge Durango has the ability to be one of the most powerful SUVs on the marketplace. In its standard GT edition, that isn't immediately clear, as it features a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine that can get you up to 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. It is when you move up in the trim options that you find the true power thanks to the once-thought dead Hemi engine.
The 5.7L Hemi V8 that powers the Durango R/T models would be plenty powerful enough for a lot of people, generating a maximum output of 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. If you want to be in that upper echelon of SUVs, though, you will need to get yourself a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat model. This is an SUV that uses a supercharged 6.2L Hemi SRT V8 under the hood that has the capacity to deliver a whopping 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque.
If you go to get yourself one of these SRT Hellcat models, you will be presented with three different choices: the Hellcat Hammerhead, the Hellcat Silver bullet, and the Hellcat Brass Monkey. You might assume that each subsequent trim would be more expensive than the previous one. After all, this is the case with all of the Durango R/T trims that Dodge offers. However, that isn't the case with the Hellcat. All three of these trims have the exact same starting price of $101,290. You are undoubtedly paying for that impressive power with that price, but it begs the question: what is the difference between them if they all cost the same? Well, it mostly comes down to cosmetics.
Three Hellcats with minor differences
Choosing between these three 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat trims, you are essentially choosing a color scheme for your SUV. Along with all sharing the same powertrain, they also utilize leather for the seats, suede for the steering wheel, and Brembo six-piston high performance brakes. Whichever trim you decide to get will determine what colors all of these elements will be. First, you have the Hellcat Hammerhead. This features an exterior color called "Night Moves" that is something of a dark indigo, and with that comes light gray seats, a black steering wheel, black brakes, and black trimmings all around the interior.
Next up is the Hellcat Silver Bullet. As the name implies, the SUV is painted in a silver color, though the official name of the paint job lists it as triple nickel instead. That is where the silver stops, though, as it introduces a surprising color scheme elsewhere. The seats and the brakes are both red, while the steering wheel and interior trimmings are black. That is a rather bold contrast to the more traditional exterior paint job.
Lastly, there is the Hellcat Brass Monkey. While the Silver Bullet gets its name from its exterior, the Brass Monkey gets it from the sepia color for the seats. The exterior of this trim is called red oxide, giving the vehicle a dark maroon shade. The brakes, the steering wheel, and the interior trimmings are all black. Outside of these aesthetic differences between these three trims, the SRT Hellcat is the SRT Hellcat. You just get to choose how you want all that horsepower to look on the street.