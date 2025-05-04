How Many Different Dodge Durango Hellcats Are Offered In 2025 & What Do They Cost?

The 2025 Dodge Durango has the ability to be one of the most powerful SUVs on the marketplace. In its standard GT edition, that isn't immediately clear, as it features a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine that can get you up to 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. It is when you move up in the trim options that you find the true power thanks to the once-thought dead Hemi engine.

The 5.7L Hemi V8 that powers the Durango R/T models would be plenty powerful enough for a lot of people, generating a maximum output of 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. If you want to be in that upper echelon of SUVs, though, you will need to get yourself a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat model. This is an SUV that uses a supercharged 6.2L Hemi SRT V8 under the hood that has the capacity to deliver a whopping 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque.

If you go to get yourself one of these SRT Hellcat models, you will be presented with three different choices: the Hellcat Hammerhead, the Hellcat Silver bullet, and the Hellcat Brass Monkey. You might assume that each subsequent trim would be more expensive than the previous one. After all, this is the case with all of the Durango R/T trims that Dodge offers. However, that isn't the case with the Hellcat. All three of these trims have the exact same starting price of $101,290. You are undoubtedly paying for that impressive power with that price, but it begs the question: what is the difference between them if they all cost the same? Well, it mostly comes down to cosmetics.

