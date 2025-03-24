Insider Claims HEMI V8 Manufacturing Will Return This Year (Hellcat Included)
Stellantis, the company behind popular car brands like Jeep, Dodge, RAM, and Chrysler, was once known for its iconic and powerful HEMI V8 engines that powered several vehicles across its extensive lineup. The past few years, however, witnessed Stellantis gradually begin phasing out its HEMI V8 engines as the company believed that it needed to pursue more electrification, as well as smaller, fuel-efficient engines.
Discontinuation of Stellantis' HEMI V8s affected several models, including the Ram 1500 TRX, the Dodge Charger, and the Dodge Challenger. The supercharged Hellcat V8 variants were phased out by the end of 2023, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer also saw the removal of HEMI V8 engine options.
On the Jeep models, Stellantis introduced the twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six engine as an efficient replacement. Among the most popular HEMI V8s were among the powerful 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine options, known for their roar and high-performance output. Despite these discontinuations, Stellantis continued to offer the HEMI V8 in select models through 2025, such as the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and R/T versions. That being said, Stellantis' move to phase out these popular V8s was met with backlash from loyal enthusiasts and internal pressure from decision-makers within the company.
Now, in a surprising turn of events, Stellantis is reportedly bringing back the HEMI V8 lineup, with production set to resume at the Dundee Engine Plant in Michigan by August 2025. According to MoparInsiders, this revival will see the return of not only the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter engines, but also the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that powered Dodge's Hellcat models.
Are HEMI V8's really making a comeback?
Given the amount of press attention the discontinuation of the HEMI V8s received, it is difficult to believe that these engines would be making a comeback. It doesn't help that there have also been a string of unconfirmed rumors about the possible return of these engines right earlier as well. In fact, these rumors began right after the discontinuation process started a couple of years ago.
Nevertheless, if we are to really believe these recent reports, the HEMI comeback will include the entire engine family — which includes the 5.7-liter engine, the 6.4-liter "392" engine, as well as the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 models seen in Hellcat vehicles.
Historically, all of Stellantis' HEMI V8 engines were manufactured at the group's Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico. Following the decision to discontinue the HEMI V8s, this plant was repurposed to make the smaller twin turbo-charged Hurricane inline-six engines. This status is unlikely to change, with Stellantis reportedly deciding to use the company's other facility in Dundee, Michigan, to produce the newer HEMI V8s.
For those unaware, the Michigan facility is where Stellantis also makes the Pentastar 3.6-liter V6, the Tigershark 2.4-liter inline-four, as well as a new turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder aimed for the company's 2025 Hybrid vehicles.
Alongside the comeback of the V8s, reports also indicate that Stellantis is likely to make only a handful of small changes to the engines (if any), while continuing to use the tried and tested third-generation architecture. Aside from the three engine options outlined, the report also mentions a chance that Stellantis will debut a new engine with even higher displacement in the near future.