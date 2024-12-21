Why Did RAM Discontinue The TRX?
Since the first-generation Dodge Ram pickups were introduced for the 1981 model year, Ram has produced a long line of compelling trucks with a blend of robustness, reliability, and versatility that makes them suitable for any job. While some of these Ram trucks were consummate all-rounders, none of them could match the desert-racing spirit of the Ford F-150 Raptor, which tended to get all the attention of performance-minded enthusiasts wanting a full-size pickup that's equally adept at work and play.
And so after a decade of watching from the sidelines as the Raptor strutted its stuff, Ram decided in 2020 to counter with the now-discontinued Ram 1500 TRX ahead of the 2021 model year, and it proved to be more than a competent foe. Based on the fifth-gen Ram 1500 crew cab, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX's power came from a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine with 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, which translated into 252 more horsepower and 140 additional pounds of torque over the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor's output. And as you'd expect, those stout numbers offered powerful acceleration, allowing the Ram 1500 TRX to sprint to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and clear the quarter mile in 12.3 seconds, according to a Car and Driver test.
The TRX also came with robust driveline equipment and chassis hardware that reputedly made it a genuinely capable adventure machine, but despite its burly muscle, the Ram 1500 TRX was unable to avoid the chopping block, as it was discontinued following the 2024 model year. To mark its end, Ram released a special commemorative edition of 4,000 units called the 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition. While Ram did not officially give any specific reasons for discontinuing the 1500 TRX, we can make some educated guesses.
Why did Ram discontinue TRX production?
The off-road performance Ram 1500 TRX's demise can be connected with parent company Stellantis' efforts to reduce emissions and shift its attention to electrified vehicles. Stellantis has made no secret of its desire to "achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2038," and it has been implementing energy-efficient practices for a while now. The automotive giant made the decision to cull HEMI-powered gas-guzzlers like the Dodge Charger and Challenger as far back as 2022, and those who followed the events closely already knew the Ram 1500 TRX was in danger of being discontinued as well.
According to EPA estimates, the 1400 TRX returns a meager 10 mpg in the city, 14 mpg on the highway, and 12 mpg combined city-highway, meaning frequent fill-ups. To correct this, Ram decided to discontinue the 1500 TRX altogether but assured a new TRX was coming. Tim Kuniskis, Ram's CEO at the time, explained: "This current chapter in Ram's high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it's not the end of TRX's story."
It remains to be seen what the promised TRX successor will look like, but those desiring a Baja Blaster can make do with the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, which has a 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output straight-six twin-turbo engine with 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. That's a far cry from the 1500 TRX's humongous numbers, but you'll also be benefitting from a relatively affordable off-road truck capable of up to 15 mpg combined city-highway. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO starts at $69,995 (MSRP).