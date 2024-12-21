Why Did RAM Discontinue The TRX?

Since the first-generation Dodge Ram pickups were introduced for the 1981 model year, Ram has produced a long line of compelling trucks with a blend of robustness, reliability, and versatility that makes them suitable for any job. While some of these Ram trucks were consummate all-rounders, none of them could match the desert-racing spirit of the Ford F-150 Raptor, which tended to get all the attention of performance-minded enthusiasts wanting a full-size pickup that's equally adept at work and play.

Advertisement

And so after a decade of watching from the sidelines as the Raptor strutted its stuff, Ram decided in 2020 to counter with the now-discontinued Ram 1500 TRX ahead of the 2021 model year, and it proved to be more than a competent foe. Based on the fifth-gen Ram 1500 crew cab, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX's power came from a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 engine with 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, which translated into 252 more horsepower and 140 additional pounds of torque over the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor's output. And as you'd expect, those stout numbers offered powerful acceleration, allowing the Ram 1500 TRX to sprint to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and clear the quarter mile in 12.3 seconds, according to a Car and Driver test.

Advertisement

The TRX also came with robust driveline equipment and chassis hardware that reputedly made it a genuinely capable adventure machine, but despite its burly muscle, the Ram 1500 TRX was unable to avoid the chopping block, as it was discontinued following the 2024 model year. To mark its end, Ram released a special commemorative edition of 4,000 units called the 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition. While Ram did not officially give any specific reasons for discontinuing the 1500 TRX, we can make some educated guesses.