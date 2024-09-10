Dodge's New 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Proves The HEMI Isn't Dead Just Yet

One by one, platform by platform, Stellantis is waving goodbye to the vehicles that house the Hellcat engine. We've already bid farewell to the Charger and Challenger, said adieu to the Redeye, and given an off-road goodbye to the Ram TRX. The latest version of the epic powerplant comes in the form of a special-edition three-row SUV that may be one of the last of its kind. The Durango Hellcat hasn't officially been discontinued yet by Dodge, so the big HEMI engine still lives for now, but with multiple special-edition versions being released in succession, we suspect the end is near.

Officially named the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Special-edition (a mouthful for sure), the Hammerhead enters the lineup alongside the previously-released Hellcat Silver Bullet. Like the Silver Bullet, the Hammerhead is a special edition of the raucous family SUV with some unique aesthetic touches inside and out, helping to set it apart in a crowd of standard Durangos. And, like other Durangos, the Hellcat Hammerhead still offers three rows of seating, impressive levels of interior comfort, and a snarling-and-whining supercharged-V8 soundtrack. Power is unchanged, provided by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that has made near-endless burnouts possible with Hellcat and Hellephant engines over the last decade.

