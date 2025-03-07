Why The Dodge Charger GT's Engine Was Controversial
The Dodge Charger GT has been a topic of debate among car enthusiasts for one major reason: its engine choice. Despite the Charger's muscle car history and reputation, Dodge equipped the GT trim with a V6 engine. What's more, the manufacturer hasn't even given drivers the option to choose a V8. With the GT, it's a V6 or nothing. Unsurprisingly, this decision has led to plenty of mixed-to-negative reactions. It's not just average joes who have an issue with a V6 engine in the Charger GT. Several automotive experts have weighed in on the engine, as well.
Autotrader noted that "V6-powered Chargers skew toward a more comfort-oriented setup that nevertheless falls short of other, more luxurious and refined full-size sedans." Car and Driver added that "the standard V6 ... lacks the giddy-up of front-drivers such as the Nissan Maxima," arguing that even some non-muscle competitors offer a more engaging experience. Edmunds pointed out that "the Charger [GT is] surprisingly flat. Unfortunately, it's not a very engaging experience since you don't feel connected to the car." Across the board, the consensus is clear: While the V6 is adequate enough, it lacks the kind of major punch expected from a Charger.
Is the Dodge Charger GT a V6 or V8?
These critiques all underscore the same issue. While the Charger GT is a solid vehicle, it doesn't quite capture the high-performance spirit many expected from the Charger name. To be exact, the Dodge Charger GT is exclusively powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. This engine has been a staple of Dodge's lineup for years, and it's usually known for its balance of reliability, efficiency, and respectable performance.
It provides 300 horsepower, 264 lb-ft of torque, and an 8-speed automatic transmission with a fuel economy of up to 30 mpg highway. All in all, that's not a bad set of specs whatsoever. While it may not match the raw power of a V8, the 3.6L V6 does offer advantages, such as better fuel economy and lower maintenance costs. Additionally, the Charger GT is available with all-wheel drive (AWD), which enhances traction and handling in poor weather conditions — something not offered in V8 models. The problem isn't with the engine itself, though: It's the fact that Dodge put it in a Charger to begin with.
Why Dodge didn't offer a V8 option for the Charger GT
There's no obvious answer as to why Dodge decided to restrict this Charger in such a controversial way. In truth, Dodge's decision to limit the GT to a V6 was likely influenced by a combination of factors. For one, the GT trim was designed as a mid-tier option positioned between the base Charger SXT and the more performance-focused R/T and Scat Pack models. By offering only a V6, Dodge created a clear distinction between these models.
There are also fuel economy regulations to consider. With increasing pressure to improve fuel efficiency industry-wide, Dodge likely saw the V6 as a way to balance performance with better mpg ratings to make it more appealing to a broader audience. On that note, a V6 model also allows Dodge to keep costs down and advertise the Charger GT as a more accessible option to a wider range of buyers. And, unlike the V8-powered Chargers, the GT trim can also be equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), making it a more practical choice for buyers in colder climates.
The Dodge Charger's V8 alternatives
For those who insist on V8 power, Dodge offers multiple options within the Charger lineup: the Dodge Charger R/T and the Scat Pack. The R/T offers a 5.7 liter HEMI V8 engine with 370 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Complete with a rear-wheel drivetrain, it's best for drivers who want a significant performance boost over the V6 without stepping into high-performance territory. The Scat Pack ups the HEMI V8 to 6.4 liters and increases horsepower to 485 with 475 lb-ft of torque. However, it's also limited to RWD only. This trim is best for drivers looking for a high-powered muscle car experience without going into Hellcat engine territory (which push performance to the most extreme levels with their supercharged V8 engines).
The Dodge Charger GT's 3.6L V6 may not be as thrilling for muscle car purists, but it does offer a solid mix of performance, efficiency, and practicality. While some will always be disappointed by the lack of a V8 option, the GT trim still delivers a muscle car experience — just one that's more suited for daily driving and all-weather conditions. For buyers who want true muscle car power, stepping up to the R/T or Scat Pack is the way to go. However, for those who prioritize affordability, AWD capability, and fuel efficiency, the Charger GT remains a strong contender in the lineup — V6 and all.