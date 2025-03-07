Why The Dodge Charger GT's Engine Was Controversial

The Dodge Charger GT has been a topic of debate among car enthusiasts for one major reason: its engine choice. Despite the Charger's muscle car history and reputation, Dodge equipped the GT trim with a V6 engine. What's more, the manufacturer hasn't even given drivers the option to choose a V8. With the GT, it's a V6 or nothing. Unsurprisingly, this decision has led to plenty of mixed-to-negative reactions. It's not just average joes who have an issue with a V6 engine in the Charger GT. Several automotive experts have weighed in on the engine, as well.

Advertisement

Autotrader noted that "V6-powered Chargers skew toward a more comfort-oriented setup that nevertheless falls short of other, more luxurious and refined full-size sedans." Car and Driver added that "the standard V6 ... lacks the giddy-up of front-drivers such as the Nissan Maxima," arguing that even some non-muscle competitors offer a more engaging experience. Edmunds pointed out that "the Charger [GT is] surprisingly flat. Unfortunately, it's not a very engaging experience since you don't feel connected to the car." Across the board, the consensus is clear: While the V6 is adequate enough, it lacks the kind of major punch expected from a Charger.