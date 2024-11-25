Dodge Charger History: Every Generation Since 1966

In 1949, Oldsmobile produced what is often considered the first-ever muscle car, the Oldsmobile Rocket 88. Powered by a 303-cubic-inch (4.9L) V8 making 135 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque, it won 10 of the 19 races in the 1950 NASCAR season. Oldsmobile continued to develop the Rocket 88 until, by the early 1960s, the fuse it lit exploded into a glorious burst of V8 mayhem and timeless auto design.

The introduction of cars like the Ford Mustang, Pontiac Tempest GTO, and Plymouth Barracuda in the early '60s revealed insane demand among youth for powerful vehicles with V8 power. Other auto manufacturers scrambled to keep up. What followed was nothing less than a golden era of American auto-manufacturing that produced some of the most timeless and desirable vehicles of all time.

By 1966, Dodge was ready to enter the ring. Its prize fighter was a curiously designed and aggressively monikered mid-sized muscle car. Through a career spanning nearly six decades, the Dodge Charger has had its ups and downs. But while its future may be cloudy, it has earned a place in the pantheon of iconic American muscle.

