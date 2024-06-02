Everything To Know About The Oldsmobile Rocket 88 V8 Engine

The Oldsmobile may no longer be in production, but it's one of the most famous cars ever built by General Motors. Having been defunct for over 20 years, the Oldsmobile has a long legacy and part of that is due to the Rocket 88 V8 engine that powered the vehicle. This engine dates back to 1949, and it was one of the first short-stroke, high compression overhead valve V8s in production — far from the biggest GM engines built. Its small size and performance lent itself well to racing, and it had a torrid two-year run powering numerous NASCAR drivers to victory between 1949 and 1951. It packed all of the power without coming with the extra weight of the Oldsmobile 98 engines.

Years after its production, the engine has taken on a new life as one of the most famous engines built by GM. It's hard to really explain how influential this motor was, but perhaps pop culture can tell the story. The song "Rocket 88" by Ike Turner and Jackie Brenston is often credited as the birth of the rock and roll genre, and it's a song about this Oldsmobile engine.

The Oldsmobile Rocket 88 is increasingly difficult to track down given the time that has passed. In March 2024, YouTube channel Rugged Wrench showed the engine can still run if you find it in good shape. That's likely the exception to the rule, but it proves some Rocket 88 V8s are still kicking.