What Does 'Fastback' Mean For A Ford Mustang?
Cars owe their names to varying factors, such as the feelings their stylings evoke, their engine sizes, performance capabilities, and technology, as well as heritage and legacy. In certain cases, the name is nothing more than a marketing ploy. However, the case of the Ford Mustang Fastback is that of a pony car aptly named for a core styling feature. The "Fastback" tag comes from the slope of its roofline, as highlighted by the single, uninterrupted rear window that stretches all the way to the car's rear end, with the trunk lid hinged at the top.
The original Fastback Mustang design differed from the boxier body style of the its Mustang coupe twin, an alternative version that featured a more traditional upright roofline alongside a smaller and steeper rear window. The Fastback body style has remained central to the Mustang's identity and can be seen across the years on many models, including the 2024 Mustang GT and various EcoBoost models.
How much horsepower does a Mustang Fastback make?
The regular 2025 Mustang Fastback produces between 315 and 480 horsepower, depending on if you get the EcoBoost Mustang or the GT. However, the most powerful version for the 2025 model year is the Dark Horse, which generates 500 hp. That still pales in comparison to the monstrous 2020 Shelby GT500, which made 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8. Those numbers make it the most powerful Fastback Mustang.
On the lower end of the Mustang Fastback performance scale is the 2025 EcoBoost model with its 315-hp, 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-four engine. Although far from being frightening, that's more than enough motivation to keep the EcoBoost in the thick of traffic. At $31,920 (MSRP), the 2025 EcoBoost Fastback also offers an affordable entry point for the modern Mustang fan. However, if you want to go bigger, the 480-hp GT Fastback can be had at a starting price of $45,460.