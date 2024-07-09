What's The Difference Between The Dodge Charger R/T And Scat Pack?

Regardless of which trim level you go with, the 2024 Charger uses a large 100.5 kWh battery, dual electric motors (one front and one rear), and standard all-wheel drive. In the R/T, that combo produces 456 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque – but that's not all. From the factory, early R/T models will get a Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade kit that increases power by 40 hp, delivering a maximum of 496 horses on demand. PowerShot mode, as it's called, delivers an incremental increase in horsepower for 15 seconds to give the Charger a bit more grunt.

According to Dodge, zero to 60 mph will take just 4.7 seconds, despite the R/T's significant heft — a scale-tipping curb weight of 5,838 pounds. The quarter-mile will take just 13.1 seconds. The R/T, being the more entry-level version of the Charger, doesn't get launch control, line lock, or race prep mode, but it does get Dodge's performance pages which give the driver stats about g-force and acceleration.

The Charger R/T is expected to start production soon, with two-door models coming to market first and four-door models arriving sometime in 2025. At the time of writing, the launch of the electrified Charger has been delayed, but we still expect the two-door models to arrive in the summer of 2024 and there's no doubt that many eager owners will take them to the drag strip to test out the manufacturer's claims.