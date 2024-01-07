Dodge Scat Pack Vs. Hellcat: Which Has More Horsepower?

The Scat Pack Dodges are respectable machines in their own right, but are they any match for the (in)famous Hellcat? Many arguments about which car has a better engine are often settled by drawing the horsepower card. Since that's the purpose of this debate, we'll save you some time and tell you right now that the Hellcat wins by a mile and a half.

Look, there's a reason Hellcats are such powerful rear tire shredders — it's all thanks to their 700+ hp supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engines tasking those back tires. When you compare that to the naturally aspirated 392ci (6.4-liter) Hemi V8 engine, the 485 hp (which is quite powerful by itself) begins to feel a little paltry.

If you're still here, that means you would like to know why the Hellcat outperforms its Scat Pack brethren. We've delved into the details and built some context around why there's such a power gap between the two and why (for better or worse) it's not such a bad thing.