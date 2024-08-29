What's The Difference Between The Dodge Durango R/T Vs. SRT?

It would be nice if the R/T and SRT models of the Dodge Durango stopped there, but things get a bit more complicated from here. There are actually three different R/T models for the Durango: the R/T, R/T Plus, and R/T Premium. The upgrades that you would get with each subsequent trim level have more to do with luxury features than performance, as there are no other engine options available beside the 5.7L HEMI V8. Instead, you are looking at upgrades to seating, sound systems, and safety features. These Plus and Premium options take their cues from the Durango Citadel as much as they do the R/T trim. Each subsequent trim level sees an increase to the base starting price by roughly $3,000 or so.

Advertisement

When it comes to the SRT 392 models, there are six more different trim variants. Like the R/T trim, you have the standard, Plus, and Premium variations that see luxury upgrades the higher you go. Alongside that, though, you have the SRT Hellcat models. These models take out that 6.4L HEMI V8 and replace it with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 for the ultimate power trip, generating a whopping 710 hp. Naturally, these see a big increase in price too, starting out at $95,995, and the Hellcat models also have the triptych of standard, Plus, and Premium options available, with the Hellcat Premium starting at over $107,000.

If you are looking for a higher performance Dodge Durango, the company has made it easy to find the right SUV for you at whatever your budget may be.

Advertisement