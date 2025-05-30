2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Review: A Rare And Guilty Pleasure

Dodge is having a hard time saying goodbye to the Hellcat engine, and it would appear that the car-consuming public is too. After debuting in the Challenger and Charger way back in 2015 and garnering plenty of success, the massive supercharged V8 made its way into Ram pickup trucks and SUVs. The collective automotive world shouted "Hellcat all the things!" and no Stellantis platform suggested was too absurd. I lobbied for the Hellcat engine to be stuffed into Fiat 124's and Chrysler Pacificas, but sadly, no high-ranking engineers heard my cries.

For years, the Hellcat engine powered the most-powerful versions of several cars from several brands: Jeep, Ram, and Dodge. With fuel economy standards continuing to increase, however, the sunsetting of the Hellcat engine was a matter of when, rather than if. The engine made its way into a number of final-edition models and "Last Call" trims as far back as 2023, with scarcely-believable four-digit horsepower ratings to really drive the point home that the engine was going away – but that still wasn't the end. Now, a decade after the screaming 6.2-liter powerplant was announced, and a few years after it was supposed to be deceased, it's left clinging to life under the hood of a three-row family hauler.

