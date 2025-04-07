2025 Audi SQ7 Review: V8 SUV Refuses To Age Gracefully

Audi may be aggressively slotting full electrification into as many models as possible right now, but that doesn't mean there's no place for old-school V8 excess in the line-up. The 2025 SQ7 is both one of the largest options in the Audi range, and one of the most powerful, and while certainly expensive (and thirsty) it's hard not to be at least a little beguiled.

There was some consternation, at the launch of the second-generation Q7 in 2015, that the redesigned SUV was too sharp, too angular. Compared to the curves of its predecessor, certainly, it was an acquired taste, though I think the aesthetic has held up nicely. There's a heft to it, a Bauhaus sort of solidity, which remains imposing even ten years on.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Unlike the regular Q7, with its 19- and 20-inch wheel options, the SQ7 leaps straight to 21-inches as standard. The 22-inch versions here — shod by default in summer rubber, not the standard all-seasons tires — are a $1,500 extra on top of the $90,800 (plus $1,195 destination) starting price.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

While solid white is the only paint finish Audi won't charge you for, there are a couple of handsome blue options, the perennially-popular Daytona Gray pearl, and the Chili Red metallic you see here, each for $595. Audi deserves some credit for not sticking to the usual luxury palette of gray, silver, and silver-gray.

