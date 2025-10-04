5 Car Brands Consumer Reports Says Cost The Least To Maintain Over 10 Years

More cost goes into owning a car than simply signing a bunch of papers and driving it from the dealership parking lot to your garage. The MSRP is merely the price you pay to gain ownership of the keys. The longer you drive (and the more frequently), the more cumulative costs you incur.

Gas and all things maintenance to keep all the moving parts running smoothly may seem relatively inexpensive, but they add up over time. For instance, the average American driver spends roughly $2,000 on gas each year. And in terms of other cash-guzzling components of car maintenance, cars cost owners an average of $900. These repairs tend to become pricier as cars age, and the price tag of maintaining your vehicle varies depending on age and brand.

Whether you're an existing or prospective car owner, it's essential to know which brands can eke out the most bang for your buck. To keep customers updated on current market trends, Consumer Reports ran a survey to obtain informed estimates of how much drivers paid out of pocket on maintenance and repairs in the past year. Note that accident-related expenses and routine insurance payments were omitted from the survey.

As one would expect, luxury brands like Audi, BMW, and Land Rover place near the bottom of Consumer Reports' rankings; they require a substantial investment to keep in tip-top condition. We'll take a look at the flip side of the coin and discover the most budget-friendly options.