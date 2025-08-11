This Is The Most Reliable American Car Brand, According To Consumer Reports
Everyone has their opinion on who makes reliable cars and who doesn't. However, rather than listening to the opinions of your relative who's only ever only cars from one automaker, or your elderly neighbor who still pilots an Oldsmobile, you're better off listening to the industry experts. That's why this recent study conducted by Consumer Reports should be of interest to anyone in the market for an American car this year.
The experts there have ranked a whole host of automakers according to how reliable they are, and while the usual Japanese brands top the list, the most reliable American automaker doesn't make an appearance until the 11th slot. The automaker in question in Buick, slotting in just after Hyundai, and one up from Nissan. The next best-performing American automakers comes in at a lowly 13th and 16th, and they are Ford and Chevrolet respectively.
Consumer Reports aren't the only folks signing Buick's praises at the moment either. J.D. Power also awarded the 2025 Buick Encore GX with its 'Highest Quality' award this year for the small SUV segment, in addition to awarding the brand itself with an overall 'Highest Rated Dependability' award. High praise indeed.
Buick's current range
So, if you'd like to head out and pick up a brand-new car from the most reliable American automaker currently out there, you have four options. They're all either SUVs or crossovers — a stance which seems to suit the majority of American customers quite well.
Kicking things off is the diminutive Buick Envista, which is priced from just $23,800 as a 2025 model year. We reviewed the Buick Envista last year, and despite the very affordable price tag, we found it comfortable, well-equipped, and more than powerful enough for everyday commuting. If small is your flavor, but you'd like a little extra room, the Encore GX is only a few thousand dollars more. It sports a more typical SUV stance, and therefore provides a little extra cargo and rear-passenger head-room.
Buick provides two further SUV options, both larger than the aforementioned models, and a little pricier too. There's the Envision – a stylish mid-size SUV which costs from $36,500 – and also the $45,100 Buick Enclave. We drove and reviewed the Enclave earlier this year. Our findings were similar to that of the Envista, in that it was comfortable and well-equipped, although we felt that it was a touch on the pricey side. For an automaker that solely focuses on SUVs, that's quite a smart and diverse range, with everything from city-slick runabouts to the three-row Enclave. Furthermore, they're all heralded as truly reliable options, which should put the minds of any prospective buyers at rest.