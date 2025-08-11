This Is The Most Reliable American Car Brand, According To Consumer Reports

Everyone has their opinion on who makes reliable cars and who doesn't. However, rather than listening to the opinions of your relative who's only ever only cars from one automaker, or your elderly neighbor who still pilots an Oldsmobile, you're better off listening to the industry experts. That's why this recent study conducted by Consumer Reports should be of interest to anyone in the market for an American car this year.

The experts there have ranked a whole host of automakers according to how reliable they are, and while the usual Japanese brands top the list, the most reliable American automaker doesn't make an appearance until the 11th slot. The automaker in question in Buick, slotting in just after Hyundai, and one up from Nissan. The next best-performing American automakers comes in at a lowly 13th and 16th, and they are Ford and Chevrolet respectively.

Consumer Reports aren't the only folks signing Buick's praises at the moment either. J.D. Power also awarded the 2025 Buick Encore GX with its 'Highest Quality' award this year for the small SUV segment, in addition to awarding the brand itself with an overall 'Highest Rated Dependability' award. High praise indeed.