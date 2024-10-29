These Are The GMC Acadia Years You Might Want To Avoid (According To Owners)

The GMC Acadia has experienced quite the decline in sales in the last few years. In years past, the crossover SUV would consistently sell close to 90,000 units per year, and in the 2020s, it can barely get above 70,000. In fact, that would be on the high end of the spectrum, as it hasn't even crossed 60,000 a couple of times in this period. That is actually too bad because some of the more recent model years for the Acadia are the best rated among drivers. For example, the 2023 model was the best rated in the SUV's history by Consumer Reports when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction. While it may be a step behind the GMC Yukon – a full-size SUV that should probably be avoided on the used market – in overall popularity, there are Acadia models worth your money, particularly in recent years with its improved ratings.

However, if you are entering the used car market and have your sights set on a GMC Acadia, there are quite a few model years that you will want to steer clear of. Overall, the Acadia is not necessarily one of the most esteemed crossovers during its lifespan, but there are several years that are particularly dreadful. This is coming from the opinions of actual Acadia drivers themselves. With this list, we will look at some of the lowest rated and most problem-prone years for the SUV so you know exactly what to walk right past when you get to your local used car dealership or browsing online.

[Featured image by Kevauto via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]