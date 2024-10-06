10 Used GMC Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

In the world of trucks and SUVs, the GMC name carries a lot of weight — literally and figuratively. The company's roots go back to the beginning of the 20th century, when brothers Max and Morris Grabowsky founded the Grabowsky Motor Company in 1900. The Grabowsky Motor Company became the Rapid Motor Vehicle Company in 1902, and eventually came under the ownership of General Motors founder William Durant in 1909, who would merge it with the Reliance Motor Car Company to create the General Motors Truck Company — the GMC we know today.

Advertisement

Over the years, GMC has manufactured a huge range of trucks including the extremely long-lived Chevrolet/GMC Suburban and the GMC Sierra, the latter of which was one of the best-selling vehicles of 2023.

Despite their popularity, GMC vehicles have a slightly spotty history with reliability. GMCs performed above average in the 2022 and 2023 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Surveys but scored noticeably worse than the median in 2024 and 2021 — not a deal-breaker, but also a reason to keep your eyes open when shopping for a used GMC. So, to help you navigate the potential minefield that is the GMC back catalog, we've gone through NHTSA complaints to identify 10 used GMCs you should definitely avoid.

Advertisement