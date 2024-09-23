What Are Square Body Trucks And When Did Car Brands Stop Making Them?

Pickup trucks have been a significant part of the automobile market pretty much since the moment Henry Ford rolled the first Model TT off the production line in 1917. Those first pickups were modified builds of the Model T, Ford's first production car, which the manufacturer's design team fit with a truck bed after learning some innovative farmers had been crudely doing the same for years. While pickups are still the vehicle of choice for farmers and workers, they're driven as much by city-dwellers and suburbanites alike these days.

This has led almost every major automaker to put its own spin on the pickup concept, including Chevrolet, who delivered its first pickup in 1918. Over the decades, Chevy trucks would come to embody toughness on the road, on the farm, and in any number of other work sites throughout the world. That toughness was arguably never more embodied than in the brand's so-called "square-body" builds that went into production in 1973.

If you're wondering how Chevy trucks from that period earned that square-body nickname, it's because they were, in fact, quite boxy in their body design. Chevy was hardly the only automaker featuring boxy builds in the 1970s, but the term "square body" is applied largely to Chevy and GMC trucks from the era. Whatever the case, the line proved popular, with Chevy keeping their square-body trucks in production for more than a decade.

