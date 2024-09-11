7 Of The Best Looking Square Body Trucks Ever Designed

Beginning in 1973, Chevrolet started to produce one of the most curiously named pickup truck lines in history. The Rounded-Line truck was the third generation of the Chevrolet and GMC C and K pickups. The factory wanted to call attention to the rounded windshield and door frames, but truck fans instantly renamed the entire generation.

Advertisement

An official square-body truck is a Chevrolet or GMC C/K built between 1973 and 1987, otherwise known as a third-generation C10. The Square Body was a hit at a pivotal time in the industry, just as the golden era of the big block muscle car was ending. It was GMC's longest-running truck production, selling an estimated 10 million units. Not only was it popular and accessible when it came out, but it remains so.

According to Classic.com, the third-generation C10 claims an average price of $25,946 on the used market. The lowest recorded sale is a mere $2,200. Admittedly, the top sale is $228,250, but there is always an outlier.

These trucks carry classic lines and make incredible restoration and restomod projects. They remain almost purely mechanical, and amateurs can work on them in garages over the weekend. The third-generation C/K in particular is one of our favorite restomod project candidates.

Advertisement

The truck retained its charm through all the design and engineering changes of its 14-year production run. It remained squat and rugged but possessed a sculpted sentience that still draws the eye. Let's take a look at some of the best-looking square bodies ever designed.