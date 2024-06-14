5 Classic Chevrolet Trucks To Consider For Your Next Project

There are two big reasons to take on a restoration or restomod project: to make a profit from your original investment, and/or to end up with a stunning classic vehicle to drive or show. The Chevrolet Cameo Carrier pickup can deliver on both fronts. The Cameo was part of the Task Force series, which debuted in 1955 and added some of the signature styling of the era to a formerly utilitarian segment. The Cameo Carrier was simply a Task Force truck with fiberglass panels affixed to the bed sides and tailgate. The red-and-white color scheme was similar to that of early Corvette models; this was no coincidence, as the Cameo's fiberglass shell was made by Moulded FIberglass in Ashtaboula, Ohio. That company was also responsible for building the bodies for the first Corvettes.

The 1955 Cameo Carrier was only available in red and white, but eight colors were available for the 1956 model year, and several more were added for 1957. For the Cameo's last model year in 1958, the front end was reconfigured to house four headlights, making that vintage easy to spot. Just a little more than 10,000 were produced over that four-year run, which makes the Cameo hard to find but valuable once restored. We found seven currently for sale, with prices ranging from just under $40,000 to almost $100,000. Fully restored Cameo Carriers go for an average of over $60,000, though, with three going for $125,000-plus in the past three years.