Tips & Tricks To Find Parts For Your Classic Chevrolet

Chevrolet began in 1911 as a partnership between former GM boss William Durant and Swiss race driver Louis Chevrolet. At the time, there were 270 American car brands in the United States, and Chevrolet is one of only four that still exists (Buick, Cadillac, and Ford are the others). Chevy has produced more than 200 million vehicles since then, including every generation of the Corvette, the indestructible C-series of pickups, and the Suburban SUV, which has been in constant production since 1935. If you have one of these classic Chevys — or a Bel Air or El Camino — at some point you have had to hunt down parts to keep it running.

While it's fun to baffle the youngster behind the counter at your local parts chain store with a request for points and a condenser for a 1967 Camaro, more often than not you want to get your issue resolved quickly and get back to cruising. Here are a few 21st-century methods to help hunt down parts for vehicles that came off the dealer's lot long before there was an internet on which to shop.