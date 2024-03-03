Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About The Model 490

The Chevrolet Four-Ninety or Series 490 was the brand's weapon of choice to compete with the Ford Model T. It was an affordable, mass-market vehicle with a starting price of $490 during its 1915 debut (hence the "490" moniker). Back in the day, the Chevy brand was known for the Classic Six, the brand's first production car that carried a hefty $2,500 base price.

Itching to join the mass market bandwagon, Chevy unveiled the Series H in 1914 and became the first Chevrolet to sell for under $1,000. The Series H sold well, but Chevy founder Billy Durant wanted something more affordable, so the automaker unveiled the 490 in 1915, and good things began to happen for the brand.

The Chevrolet 490's maiden debut was in New York newspapers in early 1915 and as a prototype at the NY Auto Show. It went on sale in June of that same year, and more than 13,000 units left the factory by year-end.

[Featured Image by Emran Kassim via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0 DEED]