5 Unexpected Uses For Old Car And Truck Bodies

There are thousands of broken-down old cars and trucks in the world sitting idle in driveways or backyards, collecting dust and rust while their owners ponder what to do with them. For some, shipping a beloved ride to the scrap yard may not be a palatable option, as few artifacts inspire more sentimentality from their owners than a car or truck they used to drive.

Sentimentality aside, eventually you have to do something with that decaying vehicle. If you lack the resources to take on full-scale restoration, you might think your options for salvaging it are pretty limited. In fact, there are many things you can do to keep at least some parts of the vehicle off the scrap heap. Before you call the local wrecking crew to haul your vehicle away or strip its old parts for other practical uses, consider repurposing it in one of these unexpected ways.