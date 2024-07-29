The 5 Largest Full-Size SUVs You Can Buy In 2024
Currently, some of the biggest vehicles on the road are pickup trucks. Heavy duty trucks are the largest (and most capable), but full-size trucks like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500, all take up a considerable amount of space. Crew-cab, family-hauling rigs with long beds have a pretty massive footprint — taking up space no matter which of their hefty dimensions you measure.
They're wide, tall, long, and heavy, but it makes sense that they'd be large, considering all the payload and towing capabilities that are considered in their construction. Full-size SUVs are nearly just as large though, often built on the same platform as full-size trucks, and taking up quite a bit of space on their own. They also tend to offer all sorts of room on the inside as a trade-off.
Where full-size pickups have a bed, full-size SUVs prioritize passengers and use that space for third row seating. Often accommodating seven or eight passengers, full-size SUVs are the ultimate family-mobiles. And, because of their pickup-truck roots, full-size SUVs like the Chevy Suburban, Jeep Wagoneer, and Ford Expedition all have impressive towing capabilities.
That said, which one of these SUVs is the largest? Which full-size rig takes up the most space when measured nose-to-tail? Let's find out.
Lincoln Navigator L/Ford Expedition MAX
Going down the list of the top five largest full-size SUVs, you'll likely notice a theme: The biggest SUVs out there are all available in multiple lengths. Typically, there's a standard length, and then a longer version with more trunk space. The standard Navigator (pictured above) is already imposing enough at 210 inches long, but the Navigator L ups the ante at 221.9 inches long. Cargo space goes up considerably between the two models, with the standard Navigator offering 19.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and the L offering 34.3 cubic feet of cargo space — an increase that will help you accommodate several more suitcases on your next family road trip.
Riding on the same platform as the Navigator, the Ford Expedition also comes in two lengths — standard and MAX. The Ford's cargo numbers (19.3 cubes for the standard model and 34.3 for the MAX) are identical to the Lincoln's and so are the nose-to-tail dimensions — 210 inches long for the standard model, 221.9 inches for the extended Expedition MAX. The Navigator offers some additional creature comforts and luxury features, but both SUVs offer available seating for eight passengers and the ability to swallow up lots of gear.
GMC Yukon XL
General Motors has three big full-size SUVs on this list, and the first one (when sorting by size) is the GMC Yukon XL. The Yukon XL, and its smaller Yukon sibling, are built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Suburban and Cadillac Escalade (more on those two in a bit). They're all sizable full-size SUVs, but the 2024 Yukon XL is 225.2 inches long. That's about 15 inches longer than the standard Yukon, and it adds quite a bit of cargo space.
The Yukon XL offers 41.5 cubic feet of cargo space, while the standard Yukon has 25.5 cubic feet. Both models are similarly equipped and available with all sorts of luxury equipment, but the XL's extra space makes it a better choice if you've got lots of extra stuff to carry around. High-end trims like the Yukon Denali Ultimate offer even more appeal with exclusive features like high-end leather, a premium stereo, and open-pore wood lining the dash.
Chevrolet Suburban
There are a few disclaimers worth mentioning when talking about the Chevy Suburban. For starters, we've separated the GMC Yukon and the Chevrolet Suburban on this list because they are ever-so-slightly different in size. They are built on the same underpinnings and they have lots of similarities, but their respective lengths aren't exactly the same. The Chevy Suburban is also in a bit of a transition as of writing this list.
The new 2025 Suburban has been announced, with upgrades to available powertrains and interior tech, and a bit of a refresh when it comes to exterior design. Most of the 2025 Suburban's specs have been published, but its official length hasn't been revealed yet. So, we're going with the 2024 Suburban's numbers — and with the expectation that there won't be a big change in the exterior dimensions. With that said, from tip to tip, the 2024 Suburban is 225.7 inches long, nearly 19 feet in all. Like the GMC Yukon XL, the Suburban offers 41.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row of seats. It has the same amount of cargo space as the Yukon XL, but it's about half an inch longer.
Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer L
Like the other full-size SUVs on our list, the Wagoneer comes in a number of well-equipped trim levels. It's also available in a few different configurations: The standard model, called simply the Wagoneer, shares its dimensions with the more lavishly equipped Grand Wagoneer. Both models have standard length configurations and longer versions — the Wagoneer L, and the Grand Wagoneer L.
Front to back, the standard Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer measure 214 inches in length. The L models top that by more than a foot, edging out the Suburban by an inch and measuring 226.7 inches end to end. Like the other full-size SUVs on this list, the Wagoneer L and the Grand Wagoneer L offer quite a bit of cargo space. While the standard Grand Wagoneer provides 27.4 cubic feet of cargo space, the Grand Wagoneer L model offers an impressive 44.2 cubic feet of space — one of the biggest numbers in the class.
Cadillac Escalade ESV
Big, luxurious and taking the top spot on the list is the Escalade ESV. The Escalade is Cadillac's biggest SUV, with two unique flavors. The standard model is just called the Escalade, but the longer-wheelbase version is called the Escalade ESV. The ESV's wheelbase is significantly longer — up from 121 inches on the standard model to 134 inches on the ESV. This equates to a significant increase in cargo space — with the standard model offering 25.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, and the ESV offering 41.5 cubic feet of cargo space (the same as its Yukon XL and Suburban siblings).
The standard 2024 Cadillac Escalade is 211.9 inches long, while the Escalade ESV measures 227 inches. Differences in exterior design make the high-performance Escalade-V ESV just a smidge shorter at 226.9 inches. The new electric Escalade IQ is a bit more closely aligned with the ESV's size, checking in at 224.3 inches. So really, anything with an Escalade badge is gonna need a big parking space. The Escalade gets a number of updates for 2025, but it hangs on to the same exterior dimensions and its top spot on our list.