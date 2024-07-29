The 5 Largest Full-Size SUVs You Can Buy In 2024

Currently, some of the biggest vehicles on the road are pickup trucks. Heavy duty trucks are the largest (and most capable), but full-size trucks like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500, all take up a considerable amount of space. Crew-cab, family-hauling rigs with long beds have a pretty massive footprint — taking up space no matter which of their hefty dimensions you measure.

They're wide, tall, long, and heavy, but it makes sense that they'd be large, considering all the payload and towing capabilities that are considered in their construction. Full-size SUVs are nearly just as large though, often built on the same platform as full-size trucks, and taking up quite a bit of space on their own. They also tend to offer all sorts of room on the inside as a trade-off.

Where full-size pickups have a bed, full-size SUVs prioritize passengers and use that space for third row seating. Often accommodating seven or eight passengers, full-size SUVs are the ultimate family-mobiles. And, because of their pickup-truck roots, full-size SUVs like the Chevy Suburban, Jeep Wagoneer, and Ford Expedition all have impressive towing capabilities.

That said, which one of these SUVs is the largest? Which full-size rig takes up the most space when measured nose-to-tail? Let's find out.