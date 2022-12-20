The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V's 0-60 Time Is Blazing Fast For Such A Massive SUV

There's nothing quite like a performance SUV to make you doubt the laws of physics. On the one hand, there's the knowledge that big, heavy objects aren't particularly conducive to going fast. On the other, though, there's the existence of über-trucks like the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V to make you question whether what you learned in science class is actually reality.

After all, at more than 6,200 pounds — or another 200 pounds or so for the ESV extended wheelbase version — we're talking a whole lot of mass, here. Even the shorter Escalade-V is still more than 17 feet in length, and over six feet tall. Its slab-like front grille and upright windshield hardly make it aerodynamically slippery, either, and Caddy's electrification plans mean this is probably as much the last hurrah as it is a means of excessive transportation.

What physics may not have been counting on is Cadillac's decision to drop a vast, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine under the expansive hood. That's good for 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, numbers which are quite frankly stratospheric in the world of family SUVs.