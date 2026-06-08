This Electric Car Has The Consumer Reports Recommendation Badge For A Good Reason

If you're ready to leave gasoline-powered vehicles in your rearview mirror, you have plenty of options. There are more than 100 electric models for sale in the U.S., so making a choice may not be easy. There's a lot to consider: Range, charging time, the type and size of the vehicle, and price are key factors for many buyers. Consumers may also want to check out which non-luxury EVs have earned the Consumer Reports Recommendation Badge. The CR Recommended program is a result of the organization's independent research, testing, and recommendations. It allows manufacturers to display the recommendation on websites and at dealerships and is intended to help consumers make an informed purchase.

It turns out, Consumer Reports says that only one non-luxury electric car (not including SUVs) has earned the Recommendation Badge: the 2026 Tesla Model 3. To date in 2026, the Model 3 also ranks as a top-five seller as measured by the publication. Elon Musk may not have earned himself any popularity awards recently, but Tesla's EVs continue to dominate the market.

CR ranked the Model 3 at number one in its Electric Cars category, and the vehicle scored well in the Road Test and Predicted Owner Satisfaction ratings. The independent product testing company praises the Model 3's acceleration, handling, comfortable front seats, and DC charging capabilities. The vehicle also did fairly well when it comes to safety, and it's historically earned a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Curious about the Model 3? Here's what else you should know.