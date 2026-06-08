This Electric Car Has The Consumer Reports Recommendation Badge For A Good Reason
If you're ready to leave gasoline-powered vehicles in your rearview mirror, you have plenty of options. There are more than 100 electric models for sale in the U.S., so making a choice may not be easy. There's a lot to consider: Range, charging time, the type and size of the vehicle, and price are key factors for many buyers. Consumers may also want to check out which non-luxury EVs have earned the Consumer Reports Recommendation Badge. The CR Recommended program is a result of the organization's independent research, testing, and recommendations. It allows manufacturers to display the recommendation on websites and at dealerships and is intended to help consumers make an informed purchase.
It turns out, Consumer Reports says that only one non-luxury electric car (not including SUVs) has earned the Recommendation Badge: the 2026 Tesla Model 3. To date in 2026, the Model 3 also ranks as a top-five seller as measured by the publication. Elon Musk may not have earned himself any popularity awards recently, but Tesla's EVs continue to dominate the market.
CR ranked the Model 3 at number one in its Electric Cars category, and the vehicle scored well in the Road Test and Predicted Owner Satisfaction ratings. The independent product testing company praises the Model 3's acceleration, handling, comfortable front seats, and DC charging capabilities. The vehicle also did fairly well when it comes to safety, and it's historically earned a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Curious about the Model 3? Here's what else you should know.
Reasons to consider a Tesla Model 3
EV sales saw a sharp dip in the U.S. in 2025, mostly due to the elimination of the federal tax credit late in the year, but high gas prices are charging a rebound (pun intended). While sales remain below the levels seen at the same time last year, March saw a more than 20% bump over February 2026. The war in Iran and the subsequent rise in gas prices have prompted some consumers to seek an easy solution to pain at the pump.
Tesla is undoubtedly on your radar, and the automaker sold more than 172,000 Model 3 units in 2025. At time of writing, the Model 3 is available to lease for $299 per month, and it starts at $36,990 to purchase. If you opt for a Premium or Performance model, Tesla is currently throwing in one year of free supercharging, along with 0.99% financing for up to 72 months for qualified buyers.
The Model 3 has an EPA-estimated range of 321 miles on a single charge. The cabin is decidedly minimalist — if you like a flashy interior, you may want to look elsewhere. It has a huge 15.4-inch touch screen that you use to control many of the car's functions, including audio and climate control. If you want Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) mode, be prepared to pay extra, but included tech features not found on other EVs are Sentry Mode, which monitors the car's surroundings when you're not around, and Pet Mode, which maintains the vehicle's climate controls when parked.