Tesla's Quarterly Sales Skyrocket As EV Tax Credit Comes To An End

The time has come, the $7,500 tax rebate that helped move the needle on electric car sales has come to an end. As a result, EV manufacturers engaged in a big push to get cars sold before the tax rebate ran out. The most recognizable EV automaker of them all, Tesla, was no different. This strategy actually seems to have worked tremendously in Tesla's favor.

Prior to the EV rebate's expiry date, Tesla sales were flagging a bit for any number of reasons. The fingers have pointed to the fact that Elon Musk is head of the company, to a rarely-refrshed lineup, to the relative punchline the Cybertruck has become. Additionally, worldwide EV competition is getting more heated.

Tesla's second quarter earnings reports, according to the company, stated that the company delivered 384,122 cars over the entire lineup. The third quarter results are a lot higher at 497,099 deliveries. The tax credit push is likely the culprit for the sales explosion.