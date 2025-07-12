This Chinese Car Company Has Trumped Tesla In EV Sales

There's a quiet shift happening in the EV world, and it's coming from China. A few years ago, would you have thought that any brand could actually beat Tesla at the EV game? But that's exactly what BYD has managed to do — the same car brand that Elon Musk once laughed at. Surprisingly, in the first quarter of 2025, the Chinese carmaker outsold Tesla and became the world's biggest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). BYD sold 416,388 units during that period, while Tesla came in behind with 336,000. So, was this just a one-time fluke? Well, it doesn't seem like it. BYD's total vehicle sales (including hybrids) nearly hit 1 million in Q1 alone, and that kind of growth doesn't happen by accident.

It's clear that BYD is now pulling ahead in volume and revenue. If we go back to 2024, BYD's revenue hit $101.1 billion, passing Tesla's $97.7 billion for the first time. The streak seems to be continuing, and from January to April 2025, BYD sold 1.38 million new energy vehicles globally — a 47% year-over-year jump, showing just how fast it's scaling up. Plus, if you throw in PHEVs, better known as plug-in hybrids, BYD's overall dominance looks even stronger. That's no small feat, and certainly something Tesla can't ignore. There's also strong government backing for BYD, as well as the support of Warren Buffett.