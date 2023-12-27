Elon Musk Once Laughed At Them, But This EV Rival Is Set To Sour Tesla's 2024

In 2011, the mere mention of upstart Chinese EV company BYD (Build Your Dreams) elicited a chuckle from Elon Musk during a Bloomberg interview. For various reasons, most industry analysts and publications did not have a positive image of BYD. Primarily, the less-than-favorable view on BYD stemmed from the company's early EV cars looking like cheap knockoffs of gas-powered vehicles. Their quality was terrible, and the specs and range numbers were nothing to write home about.

Fast forward a decade, and in 2023, the Chinese automaker has evolved to not only become the biggest EV company in its home country but is on the verge of displacing Tesla as the world's most popular EV maker. BYD's meteoric rise has even led to Musk eating his words and publicly acknowledging the company as a serious rival that makes "highly competitive cars."

A glance at the latest sales reports and company filings reveals that BYD could ship more EVs than Tesla in the first quarter of 2024. If this is true, it would mark a major change in the dynamics of the global EV market and highlight the emergence of China and Chinese EV brands on the global stage. BYD's emergence has led to China overtaking established car-producing nations like the U.S., South Korea, and Germany, exporting more than 3.6 million vehicles by October 2023, 1.3 million of them EVs.

Strangely, despite all these huge numbers, BYD is still virtually unknown outside of China.