What Does PHEV Mean? And How Is It Different From A Hybrid?

If you're looking for an electrified car but not yet ready to go full electric, your next best option is to get a hybrid car. But if you've been looking at your options, you'll find dealers advertising hybrid and PHEV vehicles and you might be confused what makes these types of hybrids different. For example, Toyota offers the Toyota Prius (which is a hybrid car) and the Toyota Prius PHEV.

The main difference between these two models is that one is a traditional hybrid while the other is a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (hence the PHEV in its name). Both vehicles are quite similar to each other in that they both have an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, except that you can charge the PHEV from one of the three levels of EV chargers to get juice onboard.

Despite that, a PHEV still has a gasoline engine that can recharge the battery (or even run the vehicle), thus giving you the best of both worlds. So, even if you forget to charge overnight, or if you're running low on battery power on a particular long drive, you don't have to worry about finding a charging station to get enough juice to get to your destination.

