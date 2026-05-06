2026 Subaru Solterra Vs Toyota bZ: The Right Choice Depends On One Thing

Much like many human twins, Toyota and Subaru's pair of all-electric crossovers waited until a few birthdays had passed before striking out in different directions. Little separated the original 2022 bZ4X and Solterra, bar badging. That's something a mid-cycle refresh offered the opportunity to address, along with a list of other shortcomings that left both EVs as also-rans in the segment.

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The 2026 revamp brought most conspicuously a greater distinction in style. I'm not sure the 2026 Solterra looks any more like a Subaru, but it at least doesn't look identical to the 2026 bZ (now renamed in the U.S. to match international variants). Both have a compact, chunky stance, picked out with angular details in the light clusters and other trim. Inside, the aesthetic is decidedly weird, but more functional: dual wireless phone chargers are standard, the 14-inch infotainment screen is bigger than either the optional or upgrade touchscreen on the previous cars, and there are plentiful physical controls.

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Things still feel plasticky, in places, and if you go in expecting the modern minimalism embraced by EVs like the Polestar 4 then you'll be startled by the surfeit of actual switchgear. Good news, if you like buttons. More of those were blanks in this bZ XLE Front Wheel Drive Plus (from $39,350 including $1,450 destination) compared to the Solterra Touring XT (from $47,005 including $1,450 destination) which had fancies like a panoramic glass roof, front seat radiant leg warmers, and a 360-degree camera.