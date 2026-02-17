Toyota's 2026 bZ Woodland Is All The Electric Off-Roader Most People Need

The 2026 bZ Woodland is an all-electric SUV from Toyota that's all new — sort of. Technically, the full name is new; there's never been a bZ Woodland model before. But the bZ Woodland is really just a variant of Toyota's bZ model, which was previously known by the name bZ4X. The bZ4X was thoroughly updated for 2026, at the same time it was given the shorter name of bZ, and the bZ Woodland was added to the lineup.

I hadn't driven a bZ4X in some time, so when Toyota offered to host me for the first drive of the Woodland, I was happy to say yes to the invitation and see whether it was just the name that had changed or if there was more to this EV.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The bZ and the bZ Woodland are part of a big, happy, EV family. They share their construction and underpinnings with the Subaru Trailseeker and the Toyota C-HR. So the bZ Woodland isn't exactly a shining example of individuality, but it gets some rugged cladding and available all-terrain tires (just like the Trailseeker) to give it unique appeal. And casting aside all the stuff it shares with its platform siblings, the bZ Woodland is a wagon-shaped EV SUV with a practical approach to driving. It has impressive power ratings, an outdoorsy look, and a suite of modern features that should keep modern SUV shoppers happy.