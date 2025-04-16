The 2026 Trailseeker Is The Car The Solterra Should've Always Been (But Subaru Still Has A Problem)

Subaru has a new EV in the form of the 2026 Trailseeker. Aesthetically, it looks kind of like an older body style Subaru Outback if it was designed for space travel. Specs-wise, it's powered by two electric motors that put out a pretty stout 375 horsepower, and it can tow 3,500 pounds, putting it right in line with the aforementioned Outback. The battery has a capacity of 74.7 kWh from which Subaru predicts a range of 260 miles.

All of those specifications are well and good for the brand's second ever EV. The Trailseeker is also a huge upgrade over the previous Subaru Solterra (the 2026 Solterra also got an update to 285 miles of range, to be fair). It's also, of course, equipped with all-wheel drive, an 8.3-inch ground clearance, and all the cladding you would ever want from a Soobie.

The Solterra was, for all intents and purposes, a Toyota BZ4X with a Subaru badge on it. It wasn't definably Subaru in a way that an Outback or Forester is. It didn't have the same panache or the flair for outdoors that makes Subarus so popular. The homegrown Trailseeker is a step in the right direction, there to be sure. But, there are still a few problems.

