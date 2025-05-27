What Does bZ Stand For On The Toyota bZ?
What bZ stands for, in relation to Toyota's electric vehicles, was first explained when the Toyota bZ4X was released. In Toyota's words, "bZ, which stands for Beyond Zero, is Toyota's vision to reach beyond carbon neutrality with products, services, and operations; and find new ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society." This ties in with Toyota's electrification strategy, which uses technologies including EVs, hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cells to reduce carbon emissions.
Another thing that bZ now stands for is Toyota's expanding lineup of EVs. This began recently when the unfortunately named, but reliable Toyota bZ4X received significant upgrades in both its styling and its drivetrain, and was also renamed just the bZ, debuting as a 2026 EV model in the Toyota lineup. Let's do a deeper dive into the Toyota bZ.
Starting with the styling updates, the Toyota bZ now has body-colored fender flares instead of black ones, which give the body a more unified appearance. A light bar across the front of the bZ now connects the signatures of the daytime running lights to each other. A restyled front fascia completes the bZ's exterior facelift. Inside the bZ, upgrades include a standard 14-inch multimedia screen in the center of the dash, a choice of 64 ambient lighting colors both in front and in the rear, a revised dashboard design, and dual wireless phone charging for front seat occupants. There are two trim levels, XLE and Limited.
What else is there to know about the Toyota bZ?
More Toyota bZ news lies under the bZ's skin. The 2026 bZ receives two new battery pack choices, with the smaller one being a 52 kWh pack that is only available on one bZ model, the entry-level, front-wheel drive XLE. Its motor produces 168 horsepower, while range is a Toyota-estimated 236 miles. All other bZs will have the larger, 67 kWh battery and will be available in either FWD or all-wheel drive (AWD) versions.
The motors that power these non-base bZ models are rated at 221 horsepower for the FWD versions and 338 hp for the AWD, dual-motor setup. This combination results in a wide variety of potential EV range figures with the larger battery pack, with the highest range of 314 miles going to the XLE FWD Plus and the lowest range of 278 miles going to the Limited AWD.
Another big deal for the 2026 Toyota bZ is that it will come equipped with a DC-fast-charging capable NACS charging port as standard equipment. This will permit bZ owners to charge at Tesla Superchargers without the need for an adapter. When used in ideal conditions, DC fast charging, which you might want to avoid sometimes, can take the bZ from 10% to 80% charge in about half an hour. The bZ also features a new battery pre-conditioning system that permits speedier DC fast charging in cold climates.
Will there be other Toyota bZ models?
There already are. A few days after Toyota released the news about the renamed and revised bZ EV, one more Toyota bZ model was announced — the 2026 bZ Woodland. The bZ Woodland is built on a stretched bZ platform that is six inches longer. Just like with the Toyota bZ4X and the Subaru Solterra, Toyota will also be sharing this larger EV platform with a Subaru model, the Trailseeker.
The 2026 bZ Woodland has been positioned as a more rugged, larger, trail-ready SUV compared to the standard bZ model. As befits an EV intended for off-roading adventures, the bZ Woodland has X-Mode AWD fitted as standard equipment for improved traction in various road conditions, along with a dual-motor setup that produces 375 total horsepower. Its 67 kWh battery pack gives the bZ Woodland an estimated range of 260 miles.
Ground clearance comes in at 8.3 inches, the towing capacity is 3,500 pounds, and all-terrain tires will be available as an option. A single trim level will be offered, with a optional Premium Package that includes a panoramic glass roof, JBL premium audio system, ventilated front seats, and a digital rearview mirror. One other EV was also recently announced by Toyota, but it is not part of the bZ family. That would the new 2026 Toyota C-HR SUV Coupe, which will be fully electric, unlike the previous generation that was sold in the U.S.