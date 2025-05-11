Is The Toyota bZ4X A Reliable EV? This Is What Owners Say

Toyota is a Japanese automaker with a reach that stretches across the entire globe. One of the reasons for the brand's huge success is the wide and varied selection of models they currently offer, with everything ranging from economical hybrid city cars to immensely capable Toyota pickup trucks and SUVs. However, as it currently stands, Toyota only offers one EV for sale in the U.S., the Toyota bZ4X.

In the past, Toyota has been quite vocal about their skepticism of how popular EVs will be, however the bZ4X represents a key step in them working towards achieving their carbon neutrality goal — dubbed 'Beyond Zero'.

While buyers of diesel, gas, and hybrid-powered Toyotas will be familiar with the bulletproof reliability usually on offer from the automaker, the bZ4X is the first battery-electric vehicle from the brand. As the first of its kind, it's only natural that questions would arise as to whether the EV can be just as reliable as other more traditionally motivated models in the range. In order to find out whether the bZ4X does deliver on a dependability front, we've set out to find what owners have to say about owning, running, and maintaining Toyota's striking EV.

