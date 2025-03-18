Every Toyota Truck And SUV Announced For 2025 (And What They Cost)

Toyota is one of the largest automotive manufacturers that sells vehicles in the Un, and depending on how you add up the numbers, they're also the world's largest producer of automobiles. They make almost every size and shape of vehicle that you can think of, own multiple other car brands, and they even have partnerships with other big brands like Subaru — combining forces on cars like the GR86 and BRZ. Many people know Toyota for cars like the Prius or long-standing sedan icons like the Corolla and Camry. Its success, however, is much broader than just a few sedans or hatchbacks.

Toyota has a huge presence in the truck and SUV world, with nearly a dozen different rigs that fall into those categories — many of which were amongst the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2024. What does the brand have planned for 2025? To keep on making trucks and SUVs, that's for sure. Many of Toyotas trucks and SUVs have been redesigned in the last few years, so 2025 doesn't usher in big changes for those models, but there are several nameplates that get big upgrades — and a few that are all-new.