Every Toyota Truck And SUV Announced For 2025 (And What They Cost)
Toyota is one of the largest automotive manufacturers that sells vehicles in the Un, and depending on how you add up the numbers, they're also the world's largest producer of automobiles. They make almost every size and shape of vehicle that you can think of, own multiple other car brands, and they even have partnerships with other big brands like Subaru — combining forces on cars like the GR86 and BRZ. Many people know Toyota for cars like the Prius or long-standing sedan icons like the Corolla and Camry. Its success, however, is much broader than just a few sedans or hatchbacks.
Toyota has a huge presence in the truck and SUV world, with nearly a dozen different rigs that fall into those categories — many of which were amongst the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2024. What does the brand have planned for 2025? To keep on making trucks and SUVs, that's for sure. Many of Toyotas trucks and SUVs have been redesigned in the last few years, so 2025 doesn't usher in big changes for those models, but there are several nameplates that get big upgrades — and a few that are all-new.
Tundra
The Toyota Tundra does battle with some of the most popular vehicles in America — other full-size trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150. So features like the Tundra's new massaging front seats will certainly help keep Toyota competitive in that fight. Yes, you read that right. There are new massaging seats available on the Tundra, standard on upper trim levels. Other upgrades for 2025 include a new TRD Rally package, a power tailgate with knee-lift assist, and a tow tech package with a wi-fi connected camera for your trailer.
A new TRD Pro color called Mudbath (a bit on the nose, but a fun name) is also available. Along with some aesthetic upgrades, the TRD Rally Package also adds unique 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, an electronic locking rear differential, and some off-roading software to help keep all four wheels on the ground. Several of the Tundra's competitors are available with V8 engine options or four-cylinders, but the Tundra has exclusively six-cylinder powertrains. The first is a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 with 389 hp, and the second is a Hybrid powertrain that uses the same 3.4-liter engine along with a battery and electric motor, bringing power up to 437 horses. With a wide array of available trim-level choices, the Tundra's starting MSRP is $47,905 (including a $1,945 destination fee), while the topped-out 1974 Edition with i-Force Max powertrain is priced much higher at $73,560.
Tacoma
The Tacoma, Toyota's mid-size pickup truck, is fresh off a recent redesign in 2024, so it only gets a few minor updates for 2025. The off-road oriented models TRD Pro and Trailhunter get new red tow hooks in the front, while the TRD Pro Tacoma gets the same new Mudbath color that the TRD Pro Tundra does. For truck buyers that like to fit extra gear on the outside of their rig, there are now four pre-wired aux switches available in the Tacoma's cabin (up from three switches previously) – so feel free to hook up a full array of off-roading lights on the front of your truck. Power for the Tacoma comes from the standard turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine which produces as much as 278 hp, or the hybrid version of that engine (the i-Force Max) which turns the dial up to 326 hp.
There are quite a few trim levels and configurations available for the Tacoma, so prices between base models and top trims represent a big spread. The base Tacoma SR, for example, is one of the least-expensive trucks you can buy in 2025, with an MSRP of $33,085 (including a $1,495 destination fee). Want some extra off-road capability? A mid-level TRD Off-Road double cab Tacoma with a short bed and a manual transmission has an MSRP of $43,295. Meanwhile, the top-trim TRD Pro with the i-Force Max powertrain will set you back $65,230.
4Runner
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is all-new, ushering in the sixth generation of the off-road-friendly SUV. It follows on the heels of the Tacoma's redesign with new powertrains, new trim levels, a new interior, and all sorts of standard safety equipment. Like the Tacoma, the 4Runner offers two different powertrains. The first is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, known as the i-Force. It's the same engine offered in the Tacoma and it puts out the same amount of power — 278 hp. The i-Force Max (the hybrid version of the same engine) produces the same numbers under the hood of the 4Runner as it does with the Taco — 326 ponies.
New for the 4Runner is the Trailerhunter trim (also shared with the Tacoma) which comes standard with the hybrid powertrain and off-road features like Old Man Emu shocks, a high-mount air intake (also known as a snorkel), Rigid fog lights, and an on-board air compressor for filling your 33-inch tires back up once you're done off-roading. Depending on which trim level you go with, the 4Runner has a wide range of prices. Base rear-wheel drive SR5 models have an MSRP of $42,220 (including a $1,450 destination fee). Mid-level trims like the TRD Sport Premium climb a bit higher with an MSRP of $56,060, while the top TRD Pro trim checks at $68,350.
Land Cruiser
After a short three-year break, the Land Cruiser name made its way back into the Toyota lineup in 2024. So, like the Tacoma, the Land Cruiser doesn't get much in the way of updates for 2025. The Heritage Blue paint color can now be had on the top Land Cruiser trim level and some integrated liftgate lights add a bit of illumination to the cargo area, but that's about it. Thankfully, the 2025 Land Cruiser is still pretty appealing with strong connections to with its roots. The Land Cruiser name goes back a long way. It was first introduced in the United States back in the late 1950s. That heritage makes its way into the Land Cruiser via the base trim level's name — the 1958. Along with a bit of nostalgia, the Land Cruiser also offers serious off-road capability in a package with a bit of a retro design.
The Land Cruiser offers standard four-wheel drive, available disconnecting sway bars, crawl control and multi-terrain select functionality, and a robust body-on-frame design. With just two available trims, the Land Cruiser's price spread isn't very large. Base 1958 models have an MSRP of $58,150 (including a $1,450 destination fee) while the upper trim has a price of $62,920.
Sequoia
If you've ever thought "I want a Toyota Tundra, but I don't need the bed, and I'd rather have three rows of seating" then you're in luck. That's pretty much what the Toyota Sequoia offers. The Sequoia is a three-row family SUV that shares its underpinnings with the full-size Tundra, and it also shares most of the 2025 updates applied to the Tundra. The Sequoia is now available with a 1794 trim, as well as the previously-mentioned massaging front seats, and the TRD Pro trim level can be had with the same Mudbath color. And, like the Tundra, the Sequoia has added an available Wi-Fi connected trailer camera to the tow tech package.
Speaking of towing, the Sequoia has a maximum tow rating of 9,520 pounds — impressive for an SUV and more than enough to compete with big three-row SUVs like the newest Chevy Suburban. The Sequoia achieves that tow rating via the same powertrain that motivates the Tundra: a twin-turbo V6 paired with a hybrid system that produces a combined 437 hp. With big dimensions and big hauling capabilities, come big prices. A base-trim Sequoia SR5 has an MSRP of $64,370 (including a $1,945 destination fee) while the plush top-trim Capstone trim has an MSRP of $85,860 — the highest price on this list.
RAV4
The RAV4 is available in a number of configurations, including a standard model, a hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid, all with a long list of available trim levels and features. For 2025, most RAV4 models stay the same, but there are some changes. Standard RAV4 models are no longer available in Adventure or TRD Off-Road trims, while hybrid models get some slight changes to badging, and the Plug-In Hybrid RAV4 drops "Prime" from its name.
The compact SUV class is highly competitive, with vehicles like the Mazda CX-5, the Honda CR-V, and the Hyundai Tucson all competing for your attention. The winner of that battle in 2024 however, was the Toyota RAV4, which sold more units last year (over 475,000) than any other car or SUV in the United States. The only vehicles that beat the RAV4? Full-size pickup trucks.
Part of being America's most successful SUV (at least in terms of sheer sales volume) is the RAV4's approachable price tag. Base LE models start at $30,245 (including $1,395 destination fee) while the base Hybrid LE checks in at $33,295. The top-trim RAV4 XLE Limited has an MSRP of $39,950, while the top Hybrid Limited moves up to $41,600. As you'd probably expect, the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid is more expensive, with just two trim levels: the SE, priced at $45,260 and the XSE priced at $49,130.
Highlander and Grand Highlander
Like the Sequoia, the Highlander and Grand Highlander are three-row SUVs, but they aren't built on truck platforms, so they're a bit more comfortable on the road. The Highlander and Grand Highlander ride on the same underpinnings, but styling differs a bit between the two, and the Grand Highlander is slightly larger, with more third-row room and more cargo space. Also, the Highlander is available with just one engine, a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that kicks out 265 hp. The Grand Highlander can be had with that same 2.4-liter engine, or two other choices: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with a hybrid system for 245 hp, or the 2.4-liter engine, also paired with a hybrid system for 362 hp.
For 2025 the Highlander celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new special-edition model paired with its hybrid powertrain, with a unique exterior and interior color. There are also some minor changes to standard Highlander models like updated badging and some changes in standard equipment. The Grand Highlander gets a few new trim levels and new exterior paint options. The Highlander and the Grand Highlander each have several different trims and variations, with significant overlap between the two. Base trim Highlander LE models have an MSRP of $40,970 (including a $1,450 destination fee) while top-trim Highlander Platinum Hybrid models are priced at $55,125. A base trim Grand Highlander LE is priced at $42,310 while the top-trim Grand Highlander Max Platinum has an MSRP of $60,225.
Crown Signia
Missing from Toyota's lineup for 2025 is the Venza, which was discontinued at the end of 2024, and its replacement is the Crown Signia. The 2025 Crown Signia is an all-new model, with a sleek exterior, an impressive interior, and a fuel-efficient powertrain. Power for the Crown Signia comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system, with a combined power output of 240 hp. The Crown Signia's sibling is a sedan, simply called the Crown. It offers more variation in its powertrain choices, with a performance hybrid variant that produces 340 hp via a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine available alongside the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine/hybrid combo. Hopefully, the more powerful engine choice will make it into the Crown Signia some time soon.
The Crown Signia's simple two-trim configuration means there aren't a lot of prices to cover. Base XLE models have a starting price of $44,725 (including $1,135 destination fee). Meanwhile, the Limited Trim level adds $4,400 to that price tag, with an MSRP of $49,125. Those prices might seem a bit high for this segment of vehicle, but in our review of the Crown Signia, we found it particularly luxurious – bordering on Lexus levels of interior refinement.
Corolla Cross
If you're familiar with the popular Toyota Corolla sedan, getting acquainted with the Corolla Cross should be a pretty easy task. Essentially, the Corolla Cross is an SUV-version of the Corolla Sedan, with a larger cargo area and SUV styling. For 2025, the Corolla Cross adds new exterior colors (Soul Red and Wind Chill), as well as some small changes to trim levels and badging. Otherwise, the Corolla Cross carries over, mostly unchanged. That means it retains the same powertrain options — a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 169 hp, and a hybridized version of the same engine, producing 196 hp.
Like the standard Corolla sedan, the Corolla Cross is a relatively inexpensive vehicle, especially on base trims. Base price for a Corolla Cross in the L trim, with front-wheel drive is $25,385 (including $1,350 destination fee). Move up the ladder to the all-wheel drive XLE and the MSRP increases to $30,910. The Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE is a bit more, with an MSRP of $32,930.
bZ4X
The last vehicle on our list is Toyota's bZ4X, an all-electric SUV that was introduced in 2023 as the first all-electric model Toyota sold in the United States. The bZ4X is available in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and the one you choose dictates which battery you get, as well as the range estimate. Front-wheel drive models use a 71.4 kWh battery that produces 201 hp and has an EPA-estimated range between 236 and 252 miles. With all-wheel drive, the power goes up slightly to 214 hp thanks to a larger 72.8 kWh battery, but range drops to between 222 and 228 miles on a single charge.
New features for the 2025 Toyota bZ4X include a Nightshade trim level, as well as driver aid features such as lane change assist and front cross-traffic alert. On top of that, the 2025 model gets a big price reduction – between $5,380 and $6,000, depending on which trim level you choose. With a limited number of trim levels, the bZ4X has a pretty narrow range of available prices as is, but the reduction signifies a big drop. Base XLE front-wheel drive models have an MSRP of $38,465 (including $1,395 destination fee). Top-trim Nightshade models check in at $41,815.