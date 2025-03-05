2025 Chevrolet Suburban Review: Expect A Big Price And Big Thirst For This Big Cabin

Extra large SUVs like the Suburban are built with maximum space in mind, and the sheer dimensions bear that out. From nose to tail, the Suburban is 226.3 inches long: nearly 18 inches longer than a Toyota Sequoia, and about five inches longer than the Ford Expedition MAX, which checks in at 221.7 inches. The Suburban takes full advantage of that space, with 144.5 cubic feet of storage behind the first row, 93.8 cubic feet behind the second row, and 41.4 cubic feet behind the third row.

By comparison, the Ford Expedition MAX offers 123.1 cubic feet of storage behind the third row, with 84.5 cubic feet behind the second row, and 37.4 cubes behind the third row.

With the Suburban, you can sense that extra space everywhere. I could have easily fit several more suitcases in the trunk than I brought along with me, and there was room for a few bags between the seats in the second and third rows. Nothing felt cramped, even with six adults along for the ride. The second and third rows both fold down easily and the third row does so with the touch of a button. Want it back up? Easy peasy: just press the same button. Loading in long items and preparing the cabin for passengers are tasks you'll probably do a lot if you buy a Suburban, so these power folding features will come in handy.

