The 2026 Polestar 4 Is Weird, And That's Just Great

The 2026 Polestar 4 may be a new addition to the automaker's line-up, but it's what's missing which has arguably overshadowed the SUV coupé's arrival. After all, the shapely Porsche Macan Electric rival is priced to sell with its $57,800 starting price — including destination but before some seriously hefty incentives Polestar is offering to make up for the absent EV tax credit — has plenty of power and no shortage of luxury tech. All anyone's talking about, though, is the fact that it doesn't have a rear window.

Polestar insists that replacing the rear glass with a camera's view brings a genuine benefit, allowing the C-pillar and some of the roof's structural support to be pushed back and so, in turn, the rear seats. That means more legroom and headroom back there, plus bigger headrests since they won't block the view out the back. Oh, and filling the trunk to the brim won't impact visibility, either.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's a compelling argument, but does it — and the rest of the Polestar 4 experience — hold up in practice?