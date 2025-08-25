The 2026 Subaru Solterra Drives Well, But History May Still Repeat Itself

The arrival of a mass-market Subaru EV was a momentous occasion for the brand's stereotypical demographics, but now that the refreshed 2026 Subaru Solterra is here, it's apparent that the original version was paradoxically both late and early at the same time.

With marketing campaigns based around cleaning up National Parks and finding homes for puppies, Subaru was likely always going to have an easier time than most brands in convincing its customers to buy lower-emission vehicles. But lacking the resources to develop a full EV on its own, Subaru was shackled to Toyota, which dragged its feet as it worked to convince its own customers to just keep buying more hybrids.

Thus the Solterra and its twin, the Toyota bZ4X, arrived late to the EV party as 2023 models with very little to recommend them beyond popular brand names. Now that the updated 2026 Solterra has landed with a host of changes that improve range, design, and, tech (changes that will also be applied to a refreshed bZ4X, now known simply as the Toyota bZ), that first version seems even more like a rough draft rather than a finished product.