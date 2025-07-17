2026 Subaru Solterra Vs. Uncharted Vs. Trailseeker: Which EV Has The Highest Range & Horsepower?
Right on the heels of the Subaru Trailseeker, Subaru has launched another EV crossover, dubbed the Uncharted (and no, it has nothing to do with the video game series of the same name). Looking kind of like a futuristic Subaru Crosstrek, the Uncharted will launch early next year. Subaru hasn't announced the starting price as of yet, instead opting to divulge that information closer to when you will actually see the car on dealership lots.
Now that Subaru actually has an EV lineup with the Solterra, Trailseeker, and Uncharted, it's worth comparing the crossovers to see which electrified Subie is the star of the Subaru lineup. For starters, all three Subaru EVs use a 74.7 kilowatt hour battery.
First, the Solterra got a pretty substantial update for the 2026 model year, now boasting a range of "more than" 285 miles, according to Subaru. The base model generates 233 horsepower from both motors (up to 338 horsepower for the XT trim). Next, the Trailseeker weighs in with a range of "more than" 260 miles of range, yet has a beefier 375 horsepower. Lastly, the new Uncharted ranks in at a base range of 290 miles, however, a front-wheel drive version is predicted to have "more than" 300 miles of range. The all-wheel drive model has 338 horsepower like the Solterra, and the front-wheel drive Uncharted is slated to have 221 horsepower.
A more competitive EV for Subaru
Judging by the specs, the Uncharted seems to offer the best balance of range and power. 300-plus miles of range is also decidedly more competitive in 2025 compared to anything lower than that (a sub-5 second 0-60 time doesn't hurt either). That said, it's up to the price of the car itself to make a determination about whether or not the Uncharted will take Subaru into uncharted territory with regards to EV sales and place in the market.
Macro-economics aside, the Uncharted offers more of the same Subaru-ness that's made the brand an icon over the years, along with a few little tweaks that make it stand out. To get an idea for size, the Uncharted is a compact SUV, much like the Crosstrek — it even shares a turning radius, per Subaru's press release. It's billed as having 25 cubic feet of storage in the hatch, and a competitor to the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro EVs. It's not a monster like other EVs.
Subaru's serious EV performer
On the Subaru-ness end, it features all-wheel drive for the Sport and GT trim levels. On the non-Subaru end, a front-wheel drive trim called "Premium FWD" will also be offered. A front-wheel drive, economically focused crossover isn't exactly Subaru's bread and butter, but it's certainly interesting. It shows that Subaru might be trying to break out of its outdoorsy niche and start conquering some new market territory.
For convenience's sake, the Uncharted will feature a NACS charging port, meaning it can charge at Tesla Supercharger locations. Subaru clocks the charging speed at 150 kilowatts, which translates to charging the battery from 10% to 80% in "nearly 30 minutes." Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance tech is also available.
Subaru has given its fans a lot of info to chew on before the proper launch next year. Whether or not it — along with the Solterra and Trailseeker — will make Subaru a proper name in the electric vehicle world is anyone's guess.