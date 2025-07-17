2026 Subaru Solterra Vs. Uncharted Vs. Trailseeker: Which EV Has The Highest Range & Horsepower?

Right on the heels of the Subaru Trailseeker, Subaru has launched another EV crossover, dubbed the Uncharted (and no, it has nothing to do with the video game series of the same name). Looking kind of like a futuristic Subaru Crosstrek, the Uncharted will launch early next year. Subaru hasn't announced the starting price as of yet, instead opting to divulge that information closer to when you will actually see the car on dealership lots.

Now that Subaru actually has an EV lineup with the Solterra, Trailseeker, and Uncharted, it's worth comparing the crossovers to see which electrified Subie is the star of the Subaru lineup. For starters, all three Subaru EVs use a 74.7 kilowatt hour battery.

First, the Solterra got a pretty substantial update for the 2026 model year, now boasting a range of "more than" 285 miles, according to Subaru. The base model generates 233 horsepower from both motors (up to 338 horsepower for the XT trim). Next, the Trailseeker weighs in with a range of "more than" 260 miles of range, yet has a beefier 375 horsepower. Lastly, the new Uncharted ranks in at a base range of 290 miles, however, a front-wheel drive version is predicted to have "more than" 300 miles of range. The all-wheel drive model has 338 horsepower like the Solterra, and the front-wheel drive Uncharted is slated to have 221 horsepower.