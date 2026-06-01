Cybertruck Driver's 'Wade Mode' Test Gets Him Stuck In A Lake – And In Jail
A Tesla owner eager to prove the capabilities of his Cybertruck ran afoul of the law in Texas after becoming stuck in a lake. Fortunately, no one was injured, but authorities arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle where he was not supposed to. The fact that the Cybertruck owner didn't possess marine safety equipment onboard, such as life jackets, carried additional penalties.
According to WFAA ABC 8 News, the Cybertruck owner said it was his third jaunt into the shallows of Grapevine Lake. He is not the only one to try something like this, though. In 2024, a driver attempted to maneuver through the shallows of a Slovakian lake in their Cybertruck and required the assistance of several people to pull it from the mud.
Considering how much each Cybertruck trim costs, you might assume the risk too great. However, these incidents stem from overconfidence in a feature called "Wade Mode." According to the Cybertruck manual, this setting increases the vehicle's ride height and protects the battery in water up to 32 inches. However, the manual does issue a warning that the driver is responsible for determining water depth and judging safe traversal over submerged areas.
Why are Cybertruck owners attempting to drive in water?
The Tesla Cybertruck's long and complicated history has helped put a spotlight on its eccentric creator, Elon Musk, who has made some interesting comments on the EV truck over the years. For instance, Musk has said the vehicle's design stems in part from a 1977 James Bond film called "The Spy Who Loved Me," which featured a submersible car. Big Think reported that Musk was planning to develop a submarine vehicle itself.
In 2022, the Tesla founder boasted the EV would eventually be functional on water, with superior seals to prevent water from entering. Musk even confirmed a new upgrade transforming the Tesla Cybertruck into a boat, stating it would be "a mod package." While these updates did not materialize, it is possible that public statements like these influenced some Tesla drivers. Regardless, drivers should beware that driving a Cybertruck into a lake is not only expensive but illegal. If this recent story in Texas is any indication, authorities aren't likely to be soft on future drivers testing "Wade Mode" in large bodies of water.