Cybertruck Driver's 'Wade Mode' Test Gets Him Stuck In A Lake – And In Jail

A Tesla owner eager to prove the capabilities of his Cybertruck ran afoul of the law in Texas after becoming stuck in a lake. Fortunately, no one was injured, but authorities arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle where he was not supposed to. The fact that the Cybertruck owner didn't possess marine safety equipment onboard, such as life jackets, carried additional penalties.

According to WFAA ABC 8 News, the Cybertruck owner said it was his third jaunt into the shallows of Grapevine Lake. He is not the only one to try something like this, though. In 2024, a driver attempted to maneuver through the shallows of a Slovakian lake in their Cybertruck and required the assistance of several people to pull it from the mud.

Considering how much each Cybertruck trim costs, you might assume the risk too great. However, these incidents stem from overconfidence in a feature called "Wade Mode." According to the Cybertruck manual, this setting increases the vehicle's ride height and protects the battery in water up to 32 inches. However, the manual does issue a warning that the driver is responsible for determining water depth and judging safe traversal over submerged areas.