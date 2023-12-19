Elon Musk Confirms New Upgrade Which Will Transform The Tesla Cybertruck Into A Boat

Elon Musk has had a long history of making eccentric claims (and occasionally delivering on some of them). However, in 2022, when Musk claimed that the Tesla Cybertruck would be "waterproof enough" to serve briefly as a boat and that it would be designed to cross water bodies that aren't too choppy, no one believed him. Fast forward to a year later, and a couple of weeks after the official launch of the Cybertruck, Musk has reignited the discussion over the possible buoyant capabilities of the Cybertruck.

Musk recently replied to a video clip from Jay Leno's Garage posted on Twitter by noted Tesla investor Sawyer Merrit. The video showcases Tesla's VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, talking about how the Cybertruck "almost floats" and that the buyer just needs to add a "little bit of extra buoyancy" to prevent it from sinking.

We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat. Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2023

Musk's reply implied that Tesla plans to offer Cybertruck buyers a mod package that will let the truck traverse "at least 100m of water." Without going into the details about what the mod package would look like, he did reveal that this water-traversing version of the Cybertruck may need upgraded cabin door seals to keep water from entering the passenger cabin. In the video, Lars continues to say how Cybertruck owners could figure out how to attach an outboard motor to the truck and go boating on it.