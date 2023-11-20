Tesla Cybertrucks Have Made Their Way To Showrooms: But Something's Missing

With less than two weeks left for the first Tesla Cybertrucks to be delivered to consumers, the Musk-owned company's strange-looking electric pickup truck has started reaching Tesla showrooms across the U.S. In fact, even before the official launch, several consumers had already gotten a fairly extensive look at the vehicle. Initial indications are that at least some of these display units have reached two Tesla showrooms in California — one at Santana Row — and another one located inside the Westfield UTC Mall in San Diego.

People flocking to these showrooms for a closer look have already begun posting videos of the car on social media. While these videos don't show anything we don't already know, these videos are special, given that these are almost certainly the first-ever footage of production variants of the Tesla Cybertruck in the public domain.

This video — uploaded by John W. Davis — shows a Tesla Cybertruck on display at the Westfield UTC Mall in San Diego, with people having animated discussions centered around the truck right next to it.

Davis also claimed that this particular unit was the first production-ready Tesla Cybertruck to be publicly displayed. Meanwhile, reports are also coming in about people spotting several Cybertrucks being transported to dealers across the country from Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas.