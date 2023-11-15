Leaked Cybertruck Video Offers New Glimpse Of Interior: Here's What We Noticed
We've all gotten a good look at the Tesla Cybertruck's exterior by now and have even seen it survive some extreme damage. Despite this, the EV company has kept the vehicle's interior under wraps. Recently, a video posted to @teslatowntexas on TikTok showcases the vehicle's interior in broad daylight.
@teslatowntexas
The video begins with the recorder opening the driver's side door and moving the camera toward one of the coolest interior features of the new EV, the 17-inch infotainment system in the center of the dash. From the video, it appears the UI differs from the one in other Teslas. The screen is split in two, with the left showing the vehicle's charge percent and other stats such as the time of day and the temperature. Below is an image of the Cybertruck with a button for opening and closing the tonneau cover on the truck bed. Under that are multimedia buttons for making phone calls, choosing a media source, and other functions. The right side of the screen is configured to show off the navigation menu.
The center console appears to feature two octagon-shaped cupholders and a pocket for carrying items. Compared to other leaked images, the cupholders appear to have a cover that can be deployed. On the steering yoke are two scroll wheels and touch controls like on the newest Tesla steering yoke, although their positioning looks different.
A sneak peek of the Cybertruck's backseat
Later in the video, the cameraman opened the rear driver-side door and gave us a quick look inside. From what is shown, the backseat in the Cybertruck seems to be foldable, as it appears to be folded up to make room for storage. Despite that, the backseat does look a bit cramped. This may be because the truck is reportedly smaller than the initial prototype. So, the backseat legroom may have been what was cut for the final product.
There is also an infotainment system on the rear of the middle console for passengers in the backseat. If it functions the same as the one in the Model 3 and Y, it will let users control functions such as temperature, entertainment volume, and Bluetooth. The video concludes with the recorder showcasing that the tonneau cover can be opened and closed via a control panel on the back rear of the vehicle. If the video is in real-time, the cover opens in around five seconds.
Although seeing the interior of the Cybertruck for the first time may be exciting, be careful sharing this video. According to Tesla fan Jeremy Judkins, the EV company doesn't want the leak to circulate and may rescind invites to the upcoming Cybertruck event on November 30 for those who bring attention to it.