Leaked Cybertruck Video Offers New Glimpse Of Interior: Here's What We Noticed

We've all gotten a good look at the Tesla Cybertruck's exterior by now and have even seen it survive some extreme damage. Despite this, the EV company has kept the vehicle's interior under wraps. Recently, a video posted to @teslatowntexas on TikTok showcases the vehicle's interior in broad daylight.

The video begins with the recorder opening the driver's side door and moving the camera toward one of the coolest interior features of the new EV, the 17-inch infotainment system in the center of the dash. From the video, it appears the UI differs from the one in other Teslas. The screen is split in two, with the left showing the vehicle's charge percent and other stats such as the time of day and the temperature. Below is an image of the Cybertruck with a button for opening and closing the tonneau cover on the truck bed. Under that are multimedia buttons for making phone calls, choosing a media source, and other functions. The right side of the screen is configured to show off the navigation menu.

The center console appears to feature two octagon-shaped cupholders and a pocket for carrying items. Compared to other leaked images, the cupholders appear to have a cover that can be deployed. On the steering yoke are two scroll wheels and touch controls like on the newest Tesla steering yoke, although their positioning looks different.