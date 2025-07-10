Here's How Much Each Cybertruck Trim Costs (If You Pay In Cash)
Love it or hate it, the Tesla Cybertruck is oozing with quirkiness and never fails to turn heads wherever it goes. It may not be the best off-road vehicle, but still, it boasts impressive towing capabilities in any trim, and is admittedly one of the quickest trucks off the line, despite its size, weight, shape, and general intent.
Although a base Tesla Cybertruck costs more than, say, an equivalent gas-powered Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado, and it even costs more than the EV variants of both trucks, the Cybertruck has its fair share of cool features that are enough for most people to open their wallets and fork over the cash.
As of mid-2025, the most affordable Tesla Cybertruck model is the Long Range. It starts at $69,990 if you pay in cash, but other costs to consider include the $1,995 destination charge and a non-refundable $250 order fee that is due upon placing your order.
Furthermore, Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature is an $8,000 extra across all trim grades. The standard equipment includes front heated seats, a seven-speaker stereo, and an 18.5-inch infotainment touchscreen display.
The Long Range Cybertruck has a single rear-mounted electric motor, rear-wheel drive, and a mechanical rear locking differential. This model has an EPA-estimated 354 miles of range, and the single motor has enough power to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. The base Cybertruck model has a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a maximum payload of 2,006 pounds.
Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive
The mid-grade Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive has a cash price of $79,990, before the destination and order fees. The Cybertruck AWD has dual electric motors, one for each axle, that produce 600 horsepower, adaptive air suspension with an adjustable ride height, and the premium bed package that includes a motorized hardtop tonneau cover, an underbed gear locker, full-length bed lamps, and both 120V and 240V outlets. Speaking of the bed, all Cybertrucks have a 6-foot by 4-foot composite bed that doesn't require a bedliner.
Outright speed and muscular towing numbers are the Cybertruck AWD's forte. Tesla claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a maximum towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. The maximum payload is 2,500 pounds, and it returns an EPA-estimated 325 miles of range per full charge, and it can replenish up to 137 miles of range in 15 minutes with a Tesla Supercharger.
Standard equipment includes a premium interior theme, front and rear heated seats, ventilated front seats, a 9.4-inch second-row display, and a 15-speaker audio system.
Cyberbeast
The range-topping Tesla Cybertruck, called the Cyberbeast, has a $99,990 cash price. The main difference between the Cyberbeast and Cybertruck AWD is a tri-motor electric powertrain, one on the front and two on the rear axle, for a total output of 845 horsepower.
With that much grunt, it rockets from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 2.6 seconds, while returning a decent 301 to 320 miles of range, depending on whether it has street or all-terrain tires. If the battery level is low, you can add 135 miles of range in 15 minutes on a Supercharger.
Meanwhile, the Cyberbeast can tow up to 11,000 pounds, like the AWD model, but it has a lower payload of 2,271 pounds. The hardware includes mechanical front and electronic rear locking differentials, as well as rear torque vectoring.
The standard equipment list mirrors that of the Cybertruck AWD, including a 15-speaker stereo with active noise cancellation, a 9.4-inch second row touchscreen display, front and rear heated seats, and a composite bed with a motorized tonneau cover.