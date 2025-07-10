Here's How Much Each Cybertruck Trim Costs (If You Pay In Cash)

Love it or hate it, the Tesla Cybertruck is oozing with quirkiness and never fails to turn heads wherever it goes. It may not be the best off-road vehicle, but still, it boasts impressive towing capabilities in any trim, and is admittedly one of the quickest trucks off the line, despite its size, weight, shape, and general intent.

Although a base Tesla Cybertruck costs more than, say, an equivalent gas-powered Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado, and it even costs more than the EV variants of both trucks, the Cybertruck has its fair share of cool features that are enough for most people to open their wallets and fork over the cash.

As of mid-2025, the most affordable Tesla Cybertruck model is the Long Range. It starts at $69,990 if you pay in cash, but other costs to consider include the $1,995 destination charge and a non-refundable $250 order fee that is due upon placing your order.

Furthermore, Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature is an $8,000 extra across all trim grades. The standard equipment includes front heated seats, a seven-speaker stereo, and an 18.5-inch infotainment touchscreen display.

The Long Range Cybertruck has a single rear-mounted electric motor, rear-wheel drive, and a mechanical rear locking differential. This model has an EPA-estimated 354 miles of range, and the single motor has enough power to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. The base Cybertruck model has a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a maximum payload of 2,006 pounds.