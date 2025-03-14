Why Cybertrucks Aren't The Best Off-Road Vehicles

If you spend any time at all on the internet (or at least on the same auto enthusiast side of the internet as me) you've likely seen a video of a Cybertruck getting stuck in the mud, or in the snow, or on sand dunes. Or, maybe you've seen dozens of them. Early in production, there was a now-infamous video of a Cybertruck struggling with one of the most unintimidating driving scenarios I'd ever seen — a slightly snowy parking spot. Then, there was the Cybertruck that was stuck on a hilariously mild slope, being pulled back onto a trail by a Ford Super Duty. And since then, all sorts of YouTubers, influencers, and owners have put their Cybertrucks to the test off-road, often with mixed or disappointing results.

It may be billed as an off-roader that can go to the ends of the earth, but the Cybertruck doesn't seem to be up to the off-roading standard set by lots of other pickup trucks and SUVs over the years. I've spent a lot of time in the dirt and the mud, testing the capabilities of various off-road pickups. I've become acquainted with the hardware and software that lends itself to impressive off-road performance. With a good amount of experience on trails, and plenty of time spent watching all sorts of vehicles get stuck off-road (including Cybertrucks), I have some insights to offer regarding Cybertruck capability, or lack thereof.