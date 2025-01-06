Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive Vs. Cyberbeast: What's The Difference?
When Tesla introduced the Cybertruck, it took pre-orders for a base model with ever-increasing price points. The top-end Cyberbeast takes the most expensive spot at $99,990. While the Cyberbeast won't qualify for the $7,500 federal tax rebate given for the new electric vehicles (since it exceeds the $80,000 price cap for pickups, SUVs, and vans), there are a few upgrades and added performance benefits compared to the Cybertruck that may make it worth the extra cost.
It remains to be seen whether the Cyberbeast will suffer from the many recall problems of the Cybertruck as it just reached wide availability in the second half of 2024, but it does perform well compared to competing vehicles on the market such as the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, which has similar specs and a similar price point. MotorTrend also found that the Cyberbeast tends to do well in road tests compared to the Cybertruck and competitors, including the F-150 Lightning and others.
Cyberbeast outperforms Cybertruck on several factors
The key feature that allows the Cyberbeast to outperform the Cybertruck is the tri-motor mechanical locking front differential and virtual rear locking differential, which provide increased torque. The rear locking differential engages automatically when in certain drive speeds and modes, and can't be engaged or disengaged manually. Dual motor Cybertrucks are equipped with a mechanical front and rear-locking differential without the benefit of the Cyberbeast's increased torque. The AWD Cybertruck has 600 hp, compared to 845 hp for the Cyberbeast.
Another key difference between the Cybertruck and Cyberbeast is acceleration, reaching 60 mph in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 130 mph. The Cybertruck will take 6.5 seconds to reach 60 mph, with a top speed of 112 mph for the AWD. Range is another key difference, with the Cyberbeast able to reach 320 miles on a full charge. This sits between the 250-mile estimated range for the standard real-wheel drive Cybertruck and the 340-mile estimated range for the all-wheel drive Cybertruck. An optional range extender can give the Cyberbeast 440 miles on a full charge, compared to 470 miles for the Cybertruck.
Size, weight, and other considerations
Most of the differences between the Cybertruck and the Cyberbeast are in their performance, but several other factors are worth noting. The Cyberbeast weighs approx. 6,850 lbs. compared to the Cybertruck's approx. 6,600 lbs., but given the Cyberbeast's more powerful setup, the increased weight is unlikely to make much difference performance-wise. Charging speed is another consideration, with the AWD Cybertruck adding 136 miles in a 15-minute charge vs. the Cyberbeast's slightly lower 128 miles. The Cybertruck has been widely criticized for slow charging speeds, so that's something to consider for either the Cybertruck or Cyberbeast.
Indeed, Tesla has a complicated history with its Cybertruck, and it remains to be seen how the Cyberbeast will fare in the market. Tesla has already stopped selling its cheapest Cybertruck, so prices don't appear to be going down soon. However, the added performance might give the Cyberbeast the edge it needs to succeed.