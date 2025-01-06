Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive Vs. Cyberbeast: What's The Difference?

When Tesla introduced the Cybertruck, it took pre-orders for a base model with ever-increasing price points. The top-end Cyberbeast takes the most expensive spot at $99,990. While the Cyberbeast won't qualify for the $7,500 federal tax rebate given for the new electric vehicles (since it exceeds the $80,000 price cap for pickups, SUVs, and vans), there are a few upgrades and added performance benefits compared to the Cybertruck that may make it worth the extra cost.

It remains to be seen whether the Cyberbeast will suffer from the many recall problems of the Cybertruck as it just reached wide availability in the second half of 2024, but it does perform well compared to competing vehicles on the market such as the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, which has similar specs and a similar price point. MotorTrend also found that the Cyberbeast tends to do well in road tests compared to the Cybertruck and competitors, including the F-150 Lightning and others.