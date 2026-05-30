This Dodge Charger EV Lost $50K In Value Over The Span Of Just One Year
It was definitely a risk when Dodge brought back the Charger as an EV — and many would probably say the risk didn't pay off. Exchanging the iconic HEMI engine for two electric motors drew plenty of criticism, but it didn't help much when the Dodge Charger Daytona's underwhelming performance and technical issues started grabbing headlines.
One publication that really bashed the Dodge Charger Daytona was Edmunds. After purchasing the vehicle as part of their One-Year Road Test fleet for around $82,000, the Edmunds editorial team was not sad to see the vehicle go. They commented on the Charger's clunky artifical engine sound, loud climate system, uncomfortable seating position, fake exhaust noise, and a generally inconsistent, boring drive. But perhaps worst of all, it sold for just $35,000, and that's with just 7,000 miles on the odometer. It's no secret that electric vehicles depreciate faster than gas cars, but the Daytona depreciated a lot more than the norm.
The sad decline of the Dodge Charger Daytona EV
Over the past few years, EVs have been seeing shocking depreciation numbers. Right now, most EVs lose nearly 50% of their value in five years. Since most EVs are so focused on connectivity and technology, older models are quickly becoming obsolete as technology advances. However, the Dodge Daytona lost 50% of its value in just one year. Kelley Blue Book reports that the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T Coupe was $61,590 when new, but came in at $33,900 in 2025, while the Scat Pack Coupe was originally $70,190, but dropped to $37,500 a year later.
This is all sad to see after the discontinuation of the previous generation Dodge Charger in 2024. At that time, Dodge was one of many automakers pivoting to EVs. This plan didn't pan out for many brands, Dodge being one of them. After the failure of the Daytona, selling just over 7,000 units in 2025, Dodge released a Charger with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, referred to as the Sixpack, engine producing 550 hp in its most powerful form. The Hellcat is also set to return in the future. It looks like the Daytona may not be the future of muscle cars after all.