This Dodge Charger EV Lost $50K In Value Over The Span Of Just One Year

Over the past few years, EVs have been seeing shocking depreciation numbers. Right now, most EVs lose nearly 50% of their value in five years. Since most EVs are so focused on connectivity and technology, older models are quickly becoming obsolete as technology advances. However, the Dodge Daytona lost 50% of its value in just one year. Kelley Blue Book reports that the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T Coupe was $61,590 when new, but came in at $33,900 in 2025, while the Scat Pack Coupe was originally $70,190, but dropped to $37,500 a year later.

This is all sad to see after the discontinuation of the previous generation Dodge Charger in 2024. At that time, Dodge was one of many automakers pivoting to EVs. This plan didn't pan out for many brands, Dodge being one of them. After the failure of the Daytona, selling just over 7,000 units in 2025, Dodge released a Charger with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, referred to as the Sixpack, engine producing 550 hp in its most powerful form. The Hellcat is also set to return in the future. It looks like the Daytona may not be the future of muscle cars after all.